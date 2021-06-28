Last month Samsung and Google announced plans to merge their smartwatch platforms into a single, unified platform bringing the best of Google’s Wear OS and Samsung’s Tizen. Now Samsung is giving us an idea of what next-gen Galaxy smartwatches running the new software will look like.
Among other things, Samsung is promising updates to the user interface, Settings menu, and tight integration with Samsung phones. Users will also now be able to install apps from Google Play, which should expand the number of smartwatch apps available. But note that while a unified platform is on the way, Samsung’s One UI Watch experience will likely remain exclusive to Samsung devices – and that means other devices running the Google’s next-gen smartwatch software will likely look different.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Samsung Presents New Watch Experience With a Sneak Peek of One UI Watch [Samsung]
Samsung and Google had previously announced they’d be working together to bring Wear OS watches to market. Now Samsung has unveiled its One UE Watch user experience that will debut with next-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch devices.
- Xbox Cloud Gaming: Expanded PC and Apple Device Availability [Xbox]
Previously only available for Android, Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on Windows 10 PCs, iPhones, and iPads Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can use a web app with Edge, Chrome or Safari. It’s available in 22 countries.
- Custom Raspberry Pi 3 SBC with eMMC flash powers gateway for washing machines [CNX Software]
This custom Raspberry Pi 3 board has eMMC flash storage instead of a microSD card reader, a micro USB port in place of two USB Type-A ports, and a few other missing features. It seems to be designed specifically for remotely controlling washing machines.
- Linux apps are finally coming to Skylake Chromebooks… but does it matter? [Android Police]
Google is finally bringing support for running Linux apps to Chromebooks with Intel Skylake processors, for folks who are still hanging onto devices like the Samsung Chromebook Pro which launched in 2017.
- Build and port for Chrome OS [Unity]
Unity game engine is coming to Chrome OS, with support being integrated with the Android developer environment starting with Unity 2021.2. It should support Chrome OS devices with x86 and ARM processors.
- The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 supports 160W fast charging, goes from 0-100% in 10 minutes [GSM Arena]
The new 160W fast charging system for the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 which can charge a 4K battery in 10 minutes would be more impressive in Xiaomi hadn’t recently shown off 200W fast charging that can do it in 8.
