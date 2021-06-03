Two big leaks today – Microsoft might finally be ready to retire the Windows 10 brand name and replace it with something new, and Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship processor could be a doozy.

First, the chip. ARM says chips based on its new ARMv9 architecture will bring big boosts in overall performance and efficiency, and even bigger performance gains in specific categories such as machine learning.

But ARM designs chips, the company doesn’t actually make them itself. So it’s up to other companies to actually bring new products to market.

Now details are starting to leak about one of the first high-profile processors to use ARMv9 CPU cores. Qualcomm’s next flagship processor for mobile devices is said to be a 4nm processor with the company’s own Kryo 780 custom cores based on ARMv9 architecture.

Next, Microsoft. The company has scheduled an event for later this month where Microsoft is expected to unveil a new design for its desktop operating system, code-named “Sun Valley.”

But the look of the OS might not be the only thing that’s new. Windows Central pieced together some clues and concluded that there’s a chance that that six years after releasing Windows 10, Microsoft may be ready to turn it up to 11.

Evan Blass seems to agree.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

