Two big leaks today – Microsoft might finally be ready to retire the Windows 10 brand name and replace it with something new, and Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship processor could be a doozy.
First, the chip. ARM says chips based on its new ARMv9 architecture will bring big boosts in overall performance and efficiency, and even bigger performance gains in specific categories such as machine learning.
But ARM designs chips, the company doesn’t actually make them itself. So it’s up to other companies to actually bring new products to market.
Now details are starting to leak about one of the first high-profile processors to use ARMv9 CPU cores. Qualcomm’s next flagship processor for mobile devices is said to be a 4nm processor with the company’s own Kryo 780 custom cores based on ARMv9 architecture.
Next, Microsoft. The company has scheduled an event for later this month where Microsoft is expected to unveil a new design for its desktop operating system, code-named “Sun Valley.”
But the look of the OS might not be the only thing that’s new. Windows Central pieced together some clues and concluded that there’s a chance that that six years after releasing Windows 10, Microsoft may be ready to turn it up to 11.
Evan Blass seems to agree.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Qualcomm’s next flagship SoC leaked [@evleaks]
According to @evleaks the next flagship system-on-a-chip from Qualcomm will be a 4nm processor with Kryo 780 CPU cores based on ARMv9 tech, Adreno graphics, and a Snapdragon X65 5G modem. No word on when the SM8450 will launch or what it will be called.
- Did Microsoft just tease the official name of Windows 11? [Windows Central]
For the most part Sun Valley is expected to be a visual refresh with tweaks to fonts, icons, the Start Menu, and taskbar, among other things. Under the hood, Windows will still be largely the same. But maybe Microsoft thinks the Windows 10 name is getting a little stale and that a change could give people a reason to look more closely at the next major release?
- Leaked renders reveal Honor 50 and 50 Pro camera specs [GSM Arena]
Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro camera details allegedly leaked – 50MP and 108MP primary cameras, respectively, plus two additional cameras. The phones should be official later this month, and they’re expected to feature Snapdragon 778G processors.
- Volla Phone X will be a rugged smartphone that will likely support Android and Linux [LinuxSmartphones]
The original Volla Phone launched via crowdfunding and now sells for 359 Euros, with support for Android or Ubuntu. The new model will be a rugged phone with IP68 certification, a tough looking case, and a 6,200 mAh battery.
- Pixel Buds A-Series: Rich sound, iconic design, just $99 [Google]
Google Pixel Buds A-series true wireless earbuds launch for $99. They look almost identical to the $179 Pixel Buds from 2020, but lack wireless charging and a few other features. They also gain improved Bluetooth connectivity though.
- Walmart announces Deals for Days on June 20-23 to compete with Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day may be June 21 and 22 this year, but Walmart is holding a Deals for Days sale from June 20 – 23
- Target Deal Days is Back with 3 Days of Spellbinding Savings — No Membership Fee Required [Target]
Target is doing one too. You might as well call it Christmas in July (preceded by Black Friday in June).
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.