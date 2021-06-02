Microsoft has been working on a major overhaul of the Windows 10 user interface code-named “Sun Valley” for some time, and now the company is almost ready to show it off. Microsoft has scheduled an event for June 24th when the company is expected to reveal changings coming to Windows 10 that are expected to include a redesigned Start Menu, taskbar, icons, animations, and more.
Meanwhile, Amazon has announced the dates for this year’s Prime Day shopping event, NVIDIA does not plan to follow in AMD’s footsteps in bringing its latest GPU technology to mobile devices, and GPD is giving us a sneak peek at gaming performance of its next handheld computer.
- See what’s next for Windows [Microsoft]
Microsoft has scheduled a “what’s next for Windows” event for June 24, when the company is expected to officially showcase design changes coming to Windows 10.
- Amazon is kicking off summer with Prime Day, coming June 21-22 [Amazon]
Amazon Prime Day is scheduled for June 21 – 22 this year, with discounts on over 2 million items for Prime members. A few deals are already live including one that lets Prime members get $10 in credit when buying a $40+ gift card.
- Nvidia CEO eschews mobile RTX in favour of GeForce Now [ZDNet]
AMD may be partnering with Samsung to bring RDNA 2 graphics to mobile devices with ARM-based Exynos processors, but NVIDIA has no plans to follow suit. Instead, CEO Jensen Huang says NVIDIA’s focus for mobile gamers is cloud game streaming.
- Dell has discontinued the Alienware Graphics Amplifier, its external GPU [The Verge]
Dell has discontinued its Alienware Graphics Amplifier, the external GPU dock that used a proprietary connector. It’s unclear if the company has a new model in the works, but for now Dell recommends customers just buy a third-party Thunderbolt dock.
- GPD WIN MAX 4800U first gaming testing [GPD/YouTube]
The upcoming GPD Win Max 2021 handheld gaming PC will be available with a choice of Intel or AMD chips, making it GPD’s first device with an AMD Ryzen option. Now the company is providing a video preview of gaming performance for the Ryzen model.
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo laptop review (Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB and 2.84 pounds) [Liliputing/YouTube]
ICYMI: The MSI Prestige 14 Evo is a laptop is the fastest thin and light PCs I’ve used to date. The notebook weighs less than three pounds and supports up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor. Battery life is underwhelming though.
