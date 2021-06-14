The upcoming PinePhone keyboard accessory will basically let you use the Linux-powered smartphone as a tiny Linux laptop. Just pop off the back cover, snap the phone into the new keyboard case accessory and you’ll get a QWERTY keyboard, a nice big battery, and a new way to use the PinePhone.

While the keyboard isn’t available for purchase yet, Pine64 has been sending prototypes to developers and it looks like they’re making progress in creating open source firmware that will allow the keyboard to interact with the phone.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

