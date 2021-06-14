The upcoming PinePhone keyboard accessory will basically let you use the Linux-powered smartphone as a tiny Linux laptop. Just pop off the back cover, snap the phone into the new keyboard case accessory and you’ll get a QWERTY keyboard, a nice big battery, and a new way to use the PinePhone.
While the keyboard isn’t available for purchase yet, Pine64 has been sending prototypes to developers and it looks like they’re making progress in creating open source firmware that will allow the keyboard to interact with the phone.
The PinePhone keyboard isn’t available for purchase yet, but by the time it is, there may be open source firmware and software that allows it to turn the $150 Linux smartphone into a tiny Linux laptop. You can find more details at Megi’s Pinephone Development Log, or visit LinuxSmartphones.com for a roundup of recent Linux phone news.
- Linux 5.14 Mainline Should Work With The Raspberry Pi 400 [Phoronix]
Linux 5.14 will bring mainline kernel support for the $100 Raspberry Pi 400 computer-in-a-keyboard, bringing support for the 1.8 GHz processor frequency, wireless chip, power, and other features without requiring any custom modifications.
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise cancelling earbuds [Amazon]
The new Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation are up for pre-order for $150 and ship later this month. Other features include IPX4 water resistance, sound transparency, and Android and iOS one-touch pairing.
- MiniTree P310S a mini PC with dedicated GPU option [AndroidPC.es]
This 6.2″ x 5.9″ x 3.8″ mini desktop computer supports up to an Intel Core i9-10900 processor and 64GB of RAM and features a PCIe slot for an optional low-profile discrete graphics card (sold separately).
