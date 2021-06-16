A day after folks started digging into a leaked build of Windows 11, more details about the next version of Windows are starting to emerge. First of all, despite some significant changes to the taskbar, start menu, and other UI elements, the operating system is largely the same as Windows 10 under the hood. Second, it looks like you can disable many of the new features if you’d prefer to make Windows 11 look like Windows 10.

In other recent tech news, after removing listings for Aukey and Mpow products from its store last month, Amazon has done the same with RAVPower. This time the penalty seems to come in response to a recent Wall Street Journal report indicating that RAVPower was including a card in some packages promising to pay customers $35 to leave positive reviews. That’s a violation of Amazon’s policies, but it’s one that some companies have been using for ages.

It’s a shame, because honestly all three companies make some decent products. I have some RAVPower batteries and Mpow headphones and they offer decent bang for the buck (and nobody paid me to say that). But they had been engaging in shady promotional practices. Of course, they’ve been doing that for a long time, but Amazon has only recently taken action… presumably after being called out on enabling these companies.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Motorola Defy 2021 pic.twitter.com/NdKY7BYb0h — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 16, 2021

