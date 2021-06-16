A day after folks started digging into a leaked build of Windows 11, more details about the next version of Windows are starting to emerge. First of all, despite some significant changes to the taskbar, start menu, and other UI elements, the operating system is largely the same as Windows 10 under the hood. Second, it looks like you can disable many of the new features if you’d prefer to make Windows 11 look like Windows 10.
In other recent tech news, after removing listings for Aukey and Mpow products from its store last month, Amazon has done the same with RAVPower. This time the penalty seems to come in response to a recent Wall Street Journal report indicating that RAVPower was including a card in some packages promising to pay customers $35 to leave positive reviews. That’s a violation of Amazon’s policies, but it’s one that some companies have been using for ages.
It’s a shame, because honestly all three companies make some decent products. I have some RAVPower batteries and Mpow headphones and they offer decent bang for the buck (and nobody paid me to say that). But they had been engaging in shady promotional practices. Of course, they’ve been doing that for a long time, but Amazon has only recently taken action… presumably after being called out on enabling these companies.
- Amazon has removed all RAVPower product listings [@nicnguyen]
RAVPower appears to be the latest casualty of Amazon’s crack down on sellers that try to game the reviews system by bribing customers to leave positive reviews. Like Aukey and Mpow before it, the accessory maker’s products have been removed from Amazon.
- You can make Windows 11 look just like Windows 10 (because it’s really not that different) [@WithinRafael]
Don’t like the look of Windows 11 (based on the leaked build making the rounds)? There’s a toggle that lets you move the taskbar back to the left side of the screen, and a registry edit that will return the Windows 10-style Start Menu.
- Windows 11 SE mode discovered in the leaked Windows 11 build [@fakirmeditation]
It looks like the Windows 11 equivalent of Windows 10 in S Mode will be called Windows 11 SE. It’s basically a simplified OS with fewer settings. But unlike S Mode, it seems to support Win32 apps.
- The future of Xbox backward compatibility could be in the cloud (xCloud, that is) [Xbox]
Microsoft plans to bring Xbox Series X/S games to older Xbox one consoles through its Cloud Gaming (xCloud) game streaming platform. That means you’ll need a subscription, but it also means you’ll be able to play Flight Simulator without new hardware.
- Purism shows off new features coming to PureOS for the Librem 5 smartphone [LinuxSmartphones]
A lot of these features are old hat on platforms like Android and iOS, but they’re new to the Librem 5. For example, a fully functional camera app is being packaged with the OS, you’ll be able to toggle WiFi, Bluetooth, and cellular functionality from the quick settings pull-down, and there’s support for automatic screen rotation.
- GMK NucBox Review – A palm-sized Windows 10 mini PC [CNX Software]
When I reviewed the GMK NucBox 2.4″ mini PC last year, I spent some time testing Ubuntu on the tiny computer. Now CNX Software has a more detailed look at Windows & Ubuntu performance, noting that 3.5mm audio jack and fan control don’t work with Ubuntu.
- Pandemic Push: Tablet Shipments up 53% YoY in Q1 2021 [Counterpoint]
Tablet shipments were up 53-percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 according to Counterpoint. Apple continues to dominate the space, with Samsung taking second place. Lenovo seems to have caught up with Amazon in third.
- Motorola Defy 2021 [@evleaks]
The Motorola Defy 2021 smartphone will be a rugged phone with mid-range specs, a MIL-STD-810H tested design, IP68 resistance, and a washable case. Evan Blass has leaked images and specs (Snapdragon 662, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 5,000 mAh battery).
