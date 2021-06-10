Chip designer SiFive is one of the leading companies producing processors based on the RISC-V instruction set, an open standard that’s designed as an alternative to proprietary chip architectures like x86 and ARM. But a new report suggests that several companies including Intel have expressed interest in buying and/or investing in the company, although nothing is official yet and it’s unclear if any deals will happen.
In other news from leak-land, details about Microsoft’s second-gen Surface Duo dual-screen mobile device are starting to appear (honestly I’m a little surprised that Microsoft is working on one at all, given the relatively poor reception for the original). And Facebook may be planning a new hardware product – a smartwatch with detachable cameras.
Facebook’s track record in hardware is a bit hit or miss. The company is a major player in the virtual reality space, but only because it bought Oculus, which was already one of the leaders in that space. And the Facebook Portal smart display isn’t awful. But mobile devices have been iffier – once upon a time, the company partnered with HTC on a Facebook-centric smartphone. There was no sequel, and HTC has largely receded from the smartphone space since then.
Maybe the company’s next hardware will fare better?
- Chipmaker SiFive Is Said to Draw Intel Takeover Interest [Bloomberg]
According to a this Bloomberg report, Intel has offered to acquire RISC-V chip designer SiFive for more than $2 billion, but Intel may not be the only company interested in buying SiFive, while other companies have offered investment rather than takeovers.
- Surface Duo 2: Everything we know so far [Windows Central]
Microsoft is allegedly working on a Surface Duo 2 which could launch this fall. The 2nd-gen dual-screen device is expected to ship with Android 11, better camera(s), NFC, 5G, bigger displays, thinner bezels, and a newer/faster SoC.
- Facebook plans first smartwatch for next summer with two cameras, heart rate monitor [The Verge]
Facebook may be working on a smartwatch with detachable cameras, allowing you to make video calls or snap photos to share to social media. It’s expected to support WiFi and 4G LTE and could launch net summer.
- Samsung Begins Mass Production of Industry’s Smallest 0.64μm-Pixel Mobile Image Sensor [Samsung]
Samsung’s new ISOCELL JN1 image sensor for smartphone cameras has 0.64 (μm) pixels, making it the smallest 50MP sensor to date, capable of fitting in thinner phones. By merging data from pixels, you get 1.28μm pixels in 16MP images for brighter photos.
- Moto G Stylus 5G [Motorola]
Moto G stylus 5G coming June 14 for 4400, features a 6.8″ FHD+ display, stylus support, a 5,000 mAh battery, a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage.
- Dark Sky is shutting down at the end of 2022 [Dark Sky]
After acquiring popular weather app Dark Sky last year, Apple shut down the Android version of the app. Now that features from Dark Sky are coming to the default iOS Weather app, the Dark Sky website and iOS app will remain online… until the end of 2022.
- Expansion Card Developer Program & Canada Launch [Framework]
Framework, the makers of an upcoming modular, repairable, upgradeable laptop, are now taking pre-orders in Canada for $1299 and up (with a $100 refundable deposit), and launching a grant program for expansion card developers.
