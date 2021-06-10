Chip designer SiFive is one of the leading companies producing processors based on the RISC-V instruction set, an open standard that’s designed as an alternative to proprietary chip architectures like x86 and ARM. But a new report suggests that several companies including Intel have expressed interest in buying and/or investing in the company, although nothing is official yet and it’s unclear if any deals will happen.

In other news from leak-land, details about Microsoft’s second-gen Surface Duo dual-screen mobile device are starting to appear (honestly I’m a little surprised that Microsoft is working on one at all, given the relatively poor reception for the original). And Facebook may be planning a new hardware product – a smartwatch with detachable cameras.

Facebook’s track record in hardware is a bit hit or miss. The company is a major player in the virtual reality space, but only because it bought Oculus, which was already one of the leaders in that space. And the Facebook Portal smart display isn’t awful. But mobile devices have been iffier – once upon a time, the company partnered with HTC on a Facebook-centric smartphone. There was no sequel, and HTC has largely receded from the smartphone space since then.

Maybe the company’s next hardware will fare better?

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

