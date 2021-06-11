Intel recently teased an upcoming NUC 11 Extreme compact, modular gaming desktop computer with 11th-gen Core processors, code-named “Beast Canyon.” But the company didn’t say which 11th-gen chips it would have. Now we know that at least some models will have a pretty powerful Tiger Lake chip.
Xiaomi recently showed off a 200W fast charging system that could fully charge a smartphone’s 4,000 mAh battery in just 8 minutes. It could also wear down that battery quickly so that it has just 80-percent capacity in less than two years.
And last month Linux computer company System76 began taking pre-orders for an expensive, but versatile mechanical keyboard called the Launch Configurable Keyboard. Now reviews are starting to come in, and I suspect there’ll definitely be some keyboard enthusiasts willing to pay the $285 asking price for such a configurable keyboard that you can truly make your own.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Intel Beast Canyon NUC 11 Roars With Mighty 5.3GHz Core i9-11900KB Tiger Lake-B CPU [HotHardware]
Intel Beast Canyon NUC with support for discrete graphics will be available with a removable Compute Element featuring up to a 65W Core i9-11900KB 8-core, 16-thread processor with 3.3 GHz base/5.3 GHz max freq and Intel UHD graphics (32 execution units).
- Apple Brings Windows Precision Touchpad Support to Boot Camp [Tom’s Hardware]
Apple rolls out Boot Camp update with Windows Precision touchpad drivers, allowing you to use multi-touch gestures when running Windows on some Macs (but the newest Macs with M1 chips don’t support Boot Camp at all).
- Xiaomi’s 200W charging will decrease your battery capacity pretty quickly [Android Authority]
Xiaomi says its new 200W fast charging tech lets you charge a 4,000 mAh battery in minutes. But it will also degrade the battery, leaving you with just 80% capacity after 800 charge cycles (around 2 years of daily charges).
- Open Source OpenGL ES 3.1 on Mali GPUs with Panfrost [Collabora]
Open source Arm Mali graphics driver Panfrost now supports OpenGL ES 3.1 for Mali T760 and newer GPUs as well as Mali G31, G52, and G76. That means support for compute shaders, among other things.
- Google Nest Hub & Hub Max get a more feature-rich browser complete with keyboard [9to5Google]
Google rolls out a Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max software update that lets you use an on-screen keyboard with the browser. Voice input is still supported though.
- System76 Launch – A Very Well Built, Highly Configurable, Open-Source Keyboard [Phoronix]
Priced at $285, the System76 Launch keyboard isn’t cheap, even by mechanical keyboard standards. But this review describes it as a versatile kb that’s also a USB hub and everything is open source including firmware and hardware and hardware.
