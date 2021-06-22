One way to get a little extra screen space for your laptop is to invest in a portable monitor that you can stand up next to your computer. Another is to invest in… two portable monitors that are designed to slide out from behind your primary display when you want to use them, and hide away when you don’t.
That’s what the Tri-Screen 2 from Xebec does. It’s a pair of 10.1 inch displays designed to attach to a laptop to give you an extra screen or two when you need it. The 2-pound contraption is an update over the original version which launched via Kickstarter in 2019. It’s available now for $499.
- Xebec’s 2nd-gen Tri-Screen gives your laptop 2 extra displays [press release]
Xebec Tri-Screen 2 attaches to a notebook to give you two extra 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD displays. It weighs about 2 pounds, connects via 2 USB-C cables and/or mini HDMI, and takes up less space than the original.
- LibreCellular Project [LibreCellular]
The LibreCellular project is an effort to use off-the-shelf hardware, software-defined radios, and open source software to create low-cost, flexible 4G cellular networks.
- Onyx Boox Mira Pro 25.3″ Eink Monitor [eReader X]
Onyx Boox Mira Pro is a 25.3 inch E Ink monitor said to have an 89-percent screen-to-body ratio, support for horizontal or vertical orientations, and an 8,999 CNY ($1400) price tag. While that’s expensive, it’s cheaper than the $2000 Dasung Paperlike 253.
- Honor Earbuds 2 SE run for 10 hours and have active noise cancellation [GSM Arena]
Honor Earbuds 2 SE are true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds with up to 10 hours of battery life (or 7 hours with active noise cancellation enabled) and a charging case for up to 22 hours more. Priced at around $73 in China.
- New information on Intel DG2 performance [VideoCardz]
Leaked details for Intel’s upcoming DG2 discrete GPU point a series of versions ranging from a 25W version with 96 execution units and a 235W (or 120W mobile) version with 512 eu that should be close to NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 in performance.
