One way to get a little extra screen space for your laptop is to invest in a portable monitor that you can stand up next to your computer. Another is to invest in… two portable monitors that are designed to slide out from behind your primary display when you want to use them, and hide away when you don’t.

That’s what the Tri-Screen 2 from Xebec does. It’s a pair of 10.1 inch displays designed to attach to a laptop to give you an extra screen or two when you need it. The 2-pound contraption is an update over the original version which launched via Kickstarter in 2019. It’s available now for $499.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

