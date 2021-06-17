Another day, another set of products disappeared from the Amazon website as the company continues to take actions against sellers that pay for positive user reviews. This time it looks like TaoTronics and Vava devices have been removed… which is unsurprising since they share the same parent company as RAVPower, whose products were also removed this week.

This is what you see if you enter the URL for a previously available TaoTronics Bluetooth headset

Keep in mind that this purge has nothing to do with product quality – some of these companies actually make pretty decent gear. The problem is rather than letting honest user reviews speak for themselves, these sellers have been bribing customers with cash and/or coupons in exchange for positive reviews. And that’s a violation of Amazon’s policies.

In other news Tomagotchi is back… this time as a wearable. A new electronic paper development platform has hit crowdfunding site Indiegogo. And Evan Blass has a peek at the LG phones that would have probably launched this year, you know, if LG hadn’t pulled the plug on its smartphone business.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

