Another day, another set of products disappeared from the Amazon website as the company continues to take actions against sellers that pay for positive user reviews. This time it looks like TaoTronics and Vava devices have been removed… which is unsurprising since they share the same parent company as RAVPower, whose products were also removed this week.
Keep in mind that this purge has nothing to do with product quality – some of these companies actually make pretty decent gear. The problem is rather than letting honest user reviews speak for themselves, these sellers have been bribing customers with cash and/or coupons in exchange for positive reviews. And that’s a violation of Amazon’s policies.
In other news Tomagotchi is back… this time as a wearable. A new electronic paper development platform has hit crowdfunding site Indiegogo. And Evan Blass has a peek at the LG phones that would have probably launched this year, you know, if LG hadn’t pulled the plug on its smartphone business.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Not just RavPower — Amazon has yanked Vava and TaoTronics, too [The Verge]
After removing Aukey and Mpow accessories from its store in May for paying customers for positive reviews, Amazon pulled product listings for RAVPower this week. Now it looks like TaoTronics and Vava products are also gone.
- paperd.ink electronic paper dev board [Indiegogo]
paperd.ink is a ePaper development board with a 4.2 inch, 400 x 300 px electronic paper display, an ESP32 microcontroller, USB port, microSD card slot, battery connector, and I/O. It hit Indiegogo recently for $82 and could ship in December.
- Tamagotchi is back again, this time in smartwatch form [Engadget]
Maybe if you’re wearing a Tamagotchi on your wrist you won’t forget to feed it? The Tamagotchi Smart has touch and voice controls (but no actual voice recognition). It’s heading to Japan in November for $60.
- Unihertz Titan Pocket review: Back to the future [Android Police]
The Unihertz Titan Pocket is a modern phone with an old-school design including a 3.1″ square display and a physical keyboard. But what’s it like to use this $299 BlackBerry clone with Android 11? Weird, apparently. But maybe that’s what you want?
- A bunch of dead LG phones revealed by Google [@evleaks]
LG may be done making smartphones, but there were a number of new models in the pipeline before LG came to that decision. A series of new devices showing up in the Google Device Catalog shows us what the company’s 2021 lineup might have looked like.
Buncha deadpooled LG phones just hit the Device Catalog #whatcouldabeen pic.twitter.com/4R4vY10kls
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 17, 2021
