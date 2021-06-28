The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is an Android tablet with premium specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, quad speakers, 8GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of storage. But this 13.3 inch Android tablet is also a multi-function device that you can use as a portable monitor thanks to an HDMI input.

You can connect it to a laptop when you want a second screen on the go, or hook it up to a smartphone, Nintendo Switch, or other gadgets when you want a bigger display.

First announced in China earlier this year where the tablet is sold as the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, the new Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is coming to the United States in July for $680 and up.

That’s on the expensive side for an Android tablet, but the price is in the same ballpark as Samsung’s Galaxy S7 series tablets. Like Samsung’s tablets, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 can be used with a pressure-sensitive pen (Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2), and features the kind of hardware you’d expect from a decent smartphone.

But there are a few key differences. In addition to supporting audio and video input via HDMI, Lenovo’s tablet has a built-in kickstand and a “barrel” style hinge with the battery packed into the thick end to help balance the tablet when it’s propped up on the table or give you a thicker side to grip when holding the tablet in one hand.

Lenovo’s tablet has a “shadow black” exterior with Alcantara fabric covering the back.  And you can also flip the kickstand out 180 degrees and use it to hang the tablet from a wall or door hook.

Here are some key specs for the Yoga Tab 13:

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13
Display13″
2160 x 1350
LTPS
100% sRGB
400 nits
60 Hz
Dolby Vision support
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 870
RAM8GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB/256GB
Camera8MP RGB + ToF (front-facing only)
Battery10,000 mAh
Up to 12 hours video playback
Charging30W
WirelessWiFi 6
WiFi Direct (Google Miracast)
Bluetooth 5.2
PortsUSB 3.1 Type-C (power, data, video-out)
micro HDMI input (w/HDCP 1.4 support)
Speakers2 x 1.5W top
2 x 2W bottom
Microphones3 mics
SecurityFace unlock
Accessories in the box10V/3A charging adapter
1.5m USB-C to USB-C charging gable
USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter
1m micro HDMI to HDMI cable
Dimensions293.35 x 203.98 x 6.2-24.9mm
11.56″ x 8.03″ x 0.24-0.98″
Weight830 grams
1.83 pounds
Starting price$680

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.