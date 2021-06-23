Lenovo is expanding its ThinkPad L13 line of affordable laptops with two new models featuring AMD Ryzen 5000 processors. The new ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 with AMD Ryzen will be available in August for $799 and up, while ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 will have a starting price of $999. It’ll also be Lenovo’s first Windows convertible with an AMD Ryzen Mobile processor.

Lenovo already offers versions of the laptops with Intel Tiger Lake processors, but the company says the AMD-powered versions will have lower starting prices and about 20-percent longer battery life, not to mention the improved multi-core performance that generally comes with AMD’s Ryzen 5000 chips.

The clamshell-style ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 measures 12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.1 pounds, supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4-3200 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage. It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, has two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, headset jack, and microSD card reader.

Note that it does not have any Thunderbolt ports. That’s one advantage that Intel-powered models still have.

The notebook has a 13.3 inch display, a 46 Wh battery, and a 65-W USB-C power adapter.

Specs for the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 are largely the same, but the convertible model is a little heavier at 3.2 pounds, and it has an integrated pen for pressure-sensitive input.

Both versions of the notebook have HD webcams with a privacy shutter and optional support for an infrared camera for face recognition. The Yoga also has a world-facing camera above the keyboard that you can use to snap pictures when using the notebook in tablet or tent modes.

