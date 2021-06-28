Lenovo is updating its entry-level Android tablet lineup with two new models, the Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd-gen) and Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd-gen), but only the former will be available in the United States. It’s expected to go on sale in July with a list price of $110 (although some early retail listings show it could sell for as little as $90).

The company’s newest entry-level tablet isn’t exactly a high-performance machine, but it has an all-metal case, WIFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and optional support for 4G LTE. Unlike some other budget tablets, it also ships with Android 11 Go Edition software, complete with support for the Google Play Store.

The new Lenovo Tab M7 features a 7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel IPS LCD display with support for up to 350 nits of brightness and support for 5-point multitouch input.

The tablet is powered by either a 2 GHz MediaTek MT8166 processor (for WiFi-only models) or a 2 GHz MT8766 chip (for 4G LTE versions) and features 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card reader capable of handling cards up to 2TB.

Lenovo equips the tablet with a 3,750 mAh battery that should provide up to 10 hours of run time while playing video or browsing the web. Lenovo says it also charges about 30% faster than the previous-gen.

With a mono speaker, a low-res display, 2MP fixed-focus front and rear cameras, and a micro USB 2.0 port, this thing is practically the definition of a budget device. But at least it has a relatively affordable price tag to match.

Lenovo’s new Tab M8 (3rd-gen) tablet is a little more interesting, with an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS display, a 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor, support for up to 3GB of RAM, 32GB of store, and a 5,100 mAh battery for up to 15 hours of battery life.

It also supports an optional Smart Charging Station that props up the tablet and lets you use it as a hands-free Google Assistant smart display.

But, again, the 8 inch model isn’t currently scheduled to come to the United States anytime soon.

