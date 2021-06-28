Lenovo is bringing two new Android tablets with 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel LCD displays and MediaTek Helio G90T processors to the US in August.
In terms of design, the new Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, which will sell for $320 and up, looks like a smaller version of the Yoga Tab 13, complete with a barrel-style hinge and built-in kickstand (but without the HDMI input), while the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is a more traditional-looking tablet with a thinner, lighter design. It has a starting price of $260.
The Yoga model is defined largely by its thick hinge and its kickstand that you can also flip all the way out to hang the tablet from a hook. But this model also stands out thanks to its optional support for 4G LTE and up to 8GB of RAM.
Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus, on the other hand, features a set of pogo pins on the bottom that allow you to connect the tablet to optional keyboard or charging stand accessories.
Here’s an overview of the specs for Lenovo’s new 11 inch tablets:
|Lenovo Yoga Tab 11
|Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
|Display
|11″
2000 x 1200
60 Hz
400-nits
|11″
2000 x 1200
60 Hz
400-nits
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G90T
2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.05 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz
|MediaTek Helio G90T
2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.05 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz
|RAM/Storage
|4GB LPDDR4/128GB
8GB LPDDR4/256GB
|4GB LPDDR4/64GB
4GB LPDDR4/128GB
6GB/128GB
|Cameras
|8MP auto-focus (rear)
8MP fixed-focus 99° wide-angle RGB + ToF (front)
|13MP auto-focus (rear)
8MP fixed-focus (front)
|Battery
|7,500 mAh
Up to 15 hours video playback
|7,500 mAh
Up to 12 hours video playback
|Charging
|20W
|20W
|Ports
|USB 2.0 Type-C
|USB 2.0 Type-C
4 pogo pins
microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
|Audio
|Quad JBL speakers w/Dolby Atmos
2 x 1W top speakers
2 x 2W bottom speakers
2 x microphones
|4 x speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
2 x microphones
|Dimensions
|256.84 x 169.02 x 8.3mm
10.11″ x 6.7″ x 0.33″
|258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm
10.2″ x 6.4″ x 0.3″
|Weight
|655 grams
1.44 pounds
|490 grams
1.1 pounds
|Starting Price
|$320
|$260