Lenovo is bringing two new Android tablets with 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel LCD displays and MediaTek Helio G90T processors to the US in August.

In terms of design, the new Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, which will sell for $320 and up, looks like a smaller version of the Yoga Tab 13, complete with a barrel-style hinge and built-in kickstand (but without the HDMI input), while the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is a more traditional-looking tablet with a thinner, lighter design. It has a starting price of $260.

The Yoga model is defined largely by its thick hinge and its kickstand that you can also flip all the way out to hang the tablet from a hook. But this model also stands out thanks to its optional support for 4G LTE and up to 8GB of RAM.

Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus, on the other hand, features a set of pogo pins on the bottom that allow you to connect the tablet to optional keyboard or charging stand accessories.

Here’s an overview of the specs for Lenovo’s new 11 inch tablets:

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Display 11″

2000 x 1200

60 Hz

400-nits 11″

2000 x 1200

60 Hz

400-nits Processor MediaTek Helio G90T

2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.05 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz MediaTek Helio G90T

2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.05 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz RAM/Storage 4GB LPDDR4/128GB

8GB LPDDR4/256GB 4GB LPDDR4/64GB

4GB LPDDR4/128GB

6GB/128GB Cameras 8MP auto-focus (rear)

8MP fixed-focus 99° wide-angle RGB + ToF (front) 13MP auto-focus (rear)

8MP fixed-focus (front) Battery 7,500 mAh

Up to 15 hours video playback 7,500 mAh

Up to 12 hours video playback Charging 20W 20W Ports USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C

4 pogo pins

microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 Audio Quad JBL speakers w/Dolby Atmos

2 x 1W top speakers

2 x 2W bottom speakers

2 x microphones 4 x speakers w/ Dolby Atmos

2 x microphones Dimensions 256.84 x 169.02 x 8.3mm

10.11″ x 6.7″ x 0.33″ 258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm

10.2″ x 6.4″ x 0.3″ Weight 655 grams

1.44 pounds 490 grams

1.1 pounds Starting Price $320 $260

Lenovo Tab 11

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

