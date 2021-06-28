Lenovo is bringing two new Android tablets with 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel LCD displays and MediaTek Helio G90T processors to the US in August.

In terms of design, the new Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, which will sell for $320 and up, looks like a smaller version of the Yoga Tab 13, complete with a barrel-style hinge and built-in kickstand (but without the HDMI input), while the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is a more traditional-looking tablet with a thinner, lighter design. It has a starting price of $260.

Lenovo Tab 11

The Yoga model is defined largely by its thick hinge and its kickstand that you can also flip all the way out to hang the tablet from a hook. But this model also stands out thanks to its optional support for 4G LTE and up to 8GB of RAM.

Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus, on the other hand, features a set of pogo pins on the bottom that allow you to connect the tablet to optional keyboard or charging stand accessories.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Here’s an overview of the specs for Lenovo’s new 11 inch tablets:

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
Display11″
2000 x 1200
60 Hz
400-nits		11″
2000 x 1200
60 Hz
400-nits
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.05 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz		MediaTek Helio G90T
2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.05 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz
RAM/Storage4GB LPDDR4/128GB
8GB LPDDR4/256GB		4GB LPDDR4/64GB
4GB LPDDR4/128GB
6GB/128GB
Cameras8MP auto-focus (rear)
8MP fixed-focus 99° wide-angle RGB + ToF (front)		13MP auto-focus (rear)
8MP fixed-focus (front)
Battery7,500 mAh
Up to 15 hours video playback		7,500 mAh
Up to 12 hours video playback
Charging20W20W
PortsUSB 2.0 Type-CUSB 2.0 Type-C
4 pogo pins
microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1		WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
AudioQuad JBL speakers w/Dolby Atmos
2 x 1W top speakers
2 x 2W bottom speakers
2 x microphones		4 x speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
2 x microphones
Dimensions256.84 x 169.02 x 8.3mm
10.11″ x 6.7″ x 0.33″		258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm
10.2″ x 6.4″ x 0.3″
Weight655 grams
1.44 pounds		490 grams
1.1 pounds
Starting Price$320$260

Lenovo Tab 11

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.