Lenovo is launching two new Chromebooks powered by Intel Tiger Lake chips. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook is a 14 inch Chrome OS laptop coming in July for $440 and up, while the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a 13 inch convertible that’s set to hit the streets in June for the same starting price.

Both feature 1080p touchscreen displays, support for up to a Core i5-1135G7 processor and up to 8GB of RAM, although there are some key differences, particularly in entry-level configurations.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i convertible is a 2.98 pound notebook that measures 0.66 inches thick and has a 360-degree hinge. It supports an optional USI pen, and features two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a headset jack and a microSD card reader.

It’s available with 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage, although higher-priced configurations will be available with 128GB to 512GB of faster PCIe solid state storage.

The convertible laptop has stereo 2W user-facing speakers, a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and processor options ranging from a Celeron 6305 chip to an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor.

Lenovo’s clamshell-style IdeaPad 5i Chromebook has a larger 14 inch full HD touchscreen display and weighs 3.13 pounds and measures 0.65 inches thick.

While most specs are largely the same as for the convertible model, this laptop only supports PCIe SSD storage and the entry-level model comes with an Intel Pentium 7505 processor.

This model also has an RGB light along the front edge of the laptop (by the touchpad). It glows green to let you know if the battery is charged, and amber to let you know if it might be time to plug in the laptop.

