Wireless charging has become a common feature for smartphones, earbuds, and other gadgets in recent years. But laptops? You usually have to plug them in to charge their batteries.

Lenovo’s new USB-C Wireless Charging Kit could change that. Sort of. The company isn’t building wireless charging capabilities into its laptops, but the $140 kit coming this October will let you place a 13 or 14 inch laptop on top of a charging mat to refuel the battery.

Here’s the idea – the kit consists of two parts. There’s the mat, which you can plug into any 45 or 65-watt charger. And there’s a receiver base, which plugs into a USB-C port on your laptop and rests on the bottom of the computer.

This should let you place your laptop atop the charging pad, allowing the receiver to soak up power and pump it into your laptop.

Lenovo says the system uses a “first-of-its kind Power-by-Contact” charging system rather than the more Qi wireless charging standard.

Lenovo’s charging mat measures about 13″ x 4.1″ x 0.3″ and weighs 0.9 pounds, while the receiver is 12.1″ x 0.8″ x 0.3″ and weighs about 1.5 ounces.

While an adapter stuck to the bottom of your laptop isn’t quiet as elegant as building charging coils into the computer itself, the upside is that you should be able to use the system with existing laptops.

All you need is a 13-14 inch notebook that supports USB-C charging at 65 watts or less. That includes Lenovo and non-Lenovo laptops and it doesn’t matter if your device is running Windows, Linux, or macOS.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

