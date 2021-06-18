There’s a new entry in the ever-growing list of tablets with E Ink displays. The KloudNote features a 10.3 inch E Ink display with support for capacitive touch and pen input, a 1.2 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 processor, 2GB of RAM, up to 32GB of storage, for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless capabilities, and optional support for a 3G or 4G cellular modem.

It’s up for pre-order from Geniatech for $449.

Chinese device maker Geniatech is probably best known in the consumer electronics space for its Android-powered set-top-boxes, but the company also makes a variety of products in the commercial, retail, and smart home categories.

The KloudNote is the company’s first foray into the tablet and/or eReader space. With a 10.3 inch, 1872 x 1404 pixel display, the device is larger than most mainstream Kindle-style eReaders. But it’s not exactly unique – the reMarkable 2, Kobo Elipsa, and multiple devices from Onyx and Sony have similar displays.

Geniatech’s KloudNote may not be unique, but it does seem like a reasonably versatile device. It’s powered by Android 8.1, allowing you to use the KloudNote as an eReader, note taking device, or general purpose tablet (with a grayscale display and a slow screen refresh rate).

The E Ink tablet has a 4,000 mAh battery, a USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker, and microphone. There’s no webcam, but that’s hardly unusual for an E Ink device. The omission of a microSD card reader may be more of a problem for some users.

The GeniaTech KloudNote measures 250 x 175 x 7.6mm (9.84″ x 6.89″ x 0.3″) and weighs 385 grams (13.6 ounces).

via CNX Software

