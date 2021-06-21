This year Intel brought support for up to 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, and TDPs in the 35 to 65 watt range to its 11th-gen Core chips for laptops. But before introducing those “Tiger Lake-H” processors in May, the company unveiled the slightly less impressive Tiger Lake-H35 series in January. Featuring 4 cores, 8 threads, and up to a 35 watt TDP, these chips are basically higher-performance versions of existing Tiger Lake-U processors.

And now there are a few more of them. Initially the Tiger Lake-H35 family had just three entries, but Intel has quietly added two more to the list.

The new Intel Core i5-11320H is a modest step up from the Intel Core i5-11300H, while the new Core i7-11390H is likewise a slight update over the the Core i7-11375H.

Both chips feature a small increase in GPU speed. The Core i7-11390H has 1.4 GHz Intel Iris Xe graphics, up from 1.35 GHz for the Core i7-11375H. Both feature 96 execution units. The Core i5-11320H has a 1.35 GHz GPU with 80 execution units, up from 1.3 GHz in the older chips.

Otherwise, the main differences seem to be related to the base and max turbo speeds for the new chips. You can see a comparison in the table below:

NameCores / ThreadsTDP Base freqMax Turbo freqCacheMemory
Core i7-11390H4 / 828W – 35W2.9 GHz – 3.4 GHz5 GHz12MBDDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4266
Core i7-11375H4 / 828 – 35W3 GHz / 3.3 GHz5 GHz12MBDDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4266
Core i7-11370H4 / 828W – 35W3 GHz / 3.3 GHz4.8 GHz12MBDDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4266
Core i5-11320H4 / 828W – 35W2.5 GHz / 3.2 GHz4.5 GHz8MBDDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4266
Core i5-11300H4 / 828W – 35W2.6 GHz / 3.1 GHz4.4 GHz8MBDDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4266

There’s no word on if or when we’ll start to see laptops or low-power desktop computers powered by the new processors. But now PC makers have two more Tiger Lake-H35 chips to choose from.

Or they could opt for the higher-performance Tiger Lake-H series chips, listed below:

ModelCores / ThreadsBase FreqFreq @ cTDPMax 2 CoresMax all-coreL3 cache
Core i9-11980HK8/162.6 GHz3.3 GHz @ 65W5 GHz4.5 GHz24MB
Core i9-11900H8/162.5 GHz2.1 GHz @ 35W4.9 GHz4.4 GHz24MB
Core i7-11800H8/162.4 GHz1.9 GHz @ 35W4.6 GHz4.2 GHz24MB
Core i5-11400H6/122.7 GHz2.2 GHz @ 35W4.5 GHz4.1 GHz12MB
Core i5-11260H6/122.6 GHz2.1 GHz @ 35W4.4 GHz4 GHz12MB

via NotebookCheck

