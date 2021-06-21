This year Intel brought support for up to 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, and TDPs in the 35 to 65 watt range to its 11th-gen Core chips for laptops. But before introducing those “Tiger Lake-H” processors in May, the company unveiled the slightly less impressive Tiger Lake-H35 series in January. Featuring 4 cores, 8 threads, and up to a 35 watt TDP, these chips are basically higher-performance versions of existing Tiger Lake-U processors.

And now there are a few more of them. Initially the Tiger Lake-H35 family had just three entries, but Intel has quietly added two more to the list.

The new Intel Core i5-11320H is a modest step up from the Intel Core i5-11300H, while the new Core i7-11390H is likewise a slight update over the the Core i7-11375H.

Both chips feature a small increase in GPU speed. The Core i7-11390H has 1.4 GHz Intel Iris Xe graphics, up from 1.35 GHz for the Core i7-11375H. Both feature 96 execution units. The Core i5-11320H has a 1.35 GHz GPU with 80 execution units, up from 1.3 GHz in the older chips.

Otherwise, the main differences seem to be related to the base and max turbo speeds for the new chips. You can see a comparison in the table below:

Name Cores / Threads TDP Base freq Max Turbo freq Cache Memory Core i7-11390H 4 / 8 28W – 35W 2.9 GHz – 3.4 GHz 5 GHz 12MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4266 Core i7-11375H 4 / 8 28 – 35W 3 GHz / 3.3 GHz 5 GHz 12MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4266 Core i7-11370H 4 / 8 28W – 35W 3 GHz / 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz 12MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4266 Core i5-11320H 4 / 8 28W – 35W 2.5 GHz / 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz 8MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4266 Core i5-11300H 4 / 8 28W – 35W 2.6 GHz / 3.1 GHz 4.4 GHz 8MB DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4266

There’s no word on if or when we’ll start to see laptops or low-power desktop computers powered by the new processors. But now PC makers have two more Tiger Lake-H35 chips to choose from.

Or they could opt for the higher-performance Tiger Lake-H series chips, listed below:

Model Cores / Threads Base Freq Freq @ cTDP Max 2 Cores Max all-core L3 cache Core i9-11980HK 8/16 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz @ 65W 5 GHz 4.5 GHz 24MB Core i9-11900H 8/16 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz @ 35W 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz 24MB Core i7-11800H 8/16 2.4 GHz 1.9 GHz @ 35W 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 24MB Core i5-11400H 6/12 2.7 GHz 2.2 GHz @ 35W 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz 12MB Core i5-11260H 6/12 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz @ 35W 4.4 GHz 4 GHz 12MB

via NotebookCheck

