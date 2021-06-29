HP is introducing what the company says is its lightest consumer laptop, weighing less than 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) and featuring a magnesium-aluminum chassis and narrow bezels around all sides of the display for a compact design.

The new HP Pavilion Aero 13 will be available from HP.com in July for $749 and up, and it should be available from additional retailers starting this fall.

The laptop features a 13.3 inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, (with 1920 x 1200 or 2560 x 1200 pixel display options), support for up to 400-nits of brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut.

HP says the Pavilion Aero 13 is powered by an AMD Ryzen Mobile processor with support for up to a Ryzen 7 5800U chip. It supports WiFi 6 and HP is promising up to 10.5 hours of battery life (although I’d expect that to vary greatly depending on what you’re using your laptop to do).

HP says detailed specs for the laptop will be available closer to to the launch date, when we’ll probably learn what kind of hardware you get for the $749 starting price.

But we do know that the laptop will be available in four color options: “pale rose gold,” “warm gold,” “ceramic white,” and “natural silver.” The laptop’s design also incorporates post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics.

