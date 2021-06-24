Most smartphone made by Google in recent years have been mid-range and high-end devices, but the company also continues to support low-end Android smartphones thanks to initiatives like Android Go Edition, which is optimized for devices with entry-level hardware. Now Gooogle has announced it’s working with India’s Reliance Jio to produce a budget smartphone called the JioPhone Next.

The companies haven’t announced exact pricing, specs, or availability details yet, but the JioPhone Next is expected to ship September 10th, and Google says it’s designed to deliver “best-in-class” Android features at an affordable price.

One of those features include support for using Google Assistant and Google Lens to do things like translate web pages to a language you understand and/or have it ready back aloud via Read Aloud and Translate Now features. That can come in handy in a country where 121 different languages are spoken (although I suspect they’re not all supported by Google).

Another feature is support for the Google Camera with features like HDR mode and Night Sight.

The JioPhone Next will also support App Actions that integrate with Jio apps for music playback, banking, and more. And Google promises that the JioPhone Next will also receive regular Android OS and security updates.

via Google, TechCrunch, and GSM Arena

