It’s only been about half a year since Gigabyte launched a line of mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 4000U processors. Now the company is showing off a sneak preview at the next-gen model powered by Ryzen 5000U chips.

The new Gigabyte BRIX mini PC measures 5.5″ x 5.3″ x 1.7″ and supports up to a 15-watt Ryzen 5000U “Cezanne” processor with 8 Zen 3 CPU cores, 16 threads, and Radeon Vega graphics.

But you’ll have to wait a little while to get your hands on one. Gigabyte says its newest BRIX mini PC won’t be available until the third quarter of 2021 (which could mean anytime between July and September).

Gigabyte hasn’t revealed pricing yet, but the company has provided a bunch of other details. So we know that the little computer supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory (with two SODIMM slots) and has an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA storage. Some models also have a 2.5″ drive bay for a hard drive or SSD.

The new BRIX mini PC also features WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 support and it can drive up to four displays thanks to a selection of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x USB-C w/DisplayPort functionality

1 x USB-C

5 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

The little computer also supports optional I/O and storage expanders that can add ports including RS-232 and a second Ethernet jack or two more M.2 2280 slots for up to a total of 3 SSDs.

