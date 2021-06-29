After sitting on the sidelines for the past decade or so, the Gateway brand made a bit of a comeback last year with the launch of a new line of budget laptops sold exclusively at Walmart.

Initially available with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core “Ice Lake” processor or AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor, Gateway USA has now introduced a series of new models with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor.

Prices for the new Gateway-branded notebooks start as low as $200 for an 11.6 inch model with an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. But if you want a bit more horsepower (and screen space), you can also find new models including:

Interestingly, those real-world prices are a bit lower than the ones mentioned in Gateway’s press release. But I’m not complaining.

Gateway says the notebooks pack a few special features including speakers tuned by THX and fingerprint readers. The notebooks are available in a variety of color options including black, blue, green, purple, rose gold, and silver. And they’ll ship with Windows 10, but each model should qualify for a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it’s released.

via Windows Blog

