Budget computer maker Gateway plans to launch at least two new Windows laptops powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors this summer. The Gateway GWTC116-3 is an 11.6 inch convertible with an HD touchscreen display and support for pen input, while the Gateway GWTN133-1 is a 13.3 inch notebook with a full HD display and twice as much storage space.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but like other recent Gateway products, the new notebooks will be sold exclusively by Walmart in the United States.

While the new Windows on ARM laptops are mentioned as an afterthought in a press release announcing the launch of new models sporting Intel Tiger Lake chips, there are some additional details at the Gateway USA website.

So we know that the 11.6 inch GWTC116-3 has a 1366 x 768 pixel IPS LCD display, 4GB of LPDDR4 memory, 64GB of eMMC storage, stereo speakers, a microSD card reader, and a 1MP front-facing camera.

The laptop measures 12.25″ x 8.75″ x 0.9″ and features a convertible tablet-style design, meaning you can push the screen back 360 degrees for use in tablet mode. It looks like the webcam may also rotate to face the front or back.

There are HDMI and Ethernet ports, as well as a USB 3.0 Type-C port and a USB 2.0 Type-A port and the notebook seems to be designed for classroom use, as it has a semi-rugged looking design that includes protective covers that lay over the ports when you’re not using them.

According to Gateway, the GWTC116-3 features an octa-core Kryo 468 processor, which suggests it’ll have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor. There’s also room for a SIM card slot, which suggests that at least some models will be available with 4G LTE support, something Gateway alludes to in its press release.

The 13.3 inch GWTN133-1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor with 8 Kryo 385 CPU cores, and the laptop features a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display. Measuring 12.1″ x 8.23″ x 0.74″ this notebook is actually a little smaller than the 11.6 inch model thanks to slimmer bezels around the top and sides of the display. But it’s also presumably a bit less rugged.

It’s also not a convertible, featuring a more traditional clamshell-style laptop design.

The 13.3 inch notebook has 4GB of LPDDR4 memory, 128GB of eMMC storage, a 1MP front-facing camera, USB Type-C and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, headphone jack, stereo speakers and a microSD card reader.

It should also be available with optional support for 4G LTE. But I don’t see any HDMI or Ethernet ports on this model.

Both laptops ship with Windows 10 Home in S Mode, but you should be able to exit S Mode for the full Windows 10 experience. And based on Microsoft’s latest guidance, it seems likely that both laptops will be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it’s released.

