Google announced in April that it would turn off some key features for FeedBurner in July. And now that the dates is approaching, the company says the once-ubiquitous tool used by web publishers to dress up their RSS feeds is going into “maintenance mode.”

For users, the biggest change is that if you subscribed to websites by email using FeedBurner, you will no longer receive updates in your inbox starting in July. So if you’re used to getting a daily digest for Liliputing or other website by email, you may want to investigate other ways to subscribe.

For Liliputing, you can subscribe to our RSS feed using a feed reader, follow us on Facebook or Twitter. Or to continue receiving updates in your inbox, you can use our new subscribe-by-email option. Just enter your email address in the box below and hit subscribe.

Other features going away in July include FeedBurner’s “Browser Friendly” and “Password Protector” options, as well as settings that helped users optimize and publicize feeds.

