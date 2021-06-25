Google announced in April that it would turn off some key features for FeedBurner in July. And now that the dates is approaching, the company says the once-ubiquitous tool used by web publishers to dress up their RSS feeds is going into “maintenance mode.”

For users, the biggest change is that if you subscribed to websites by email using FeedBurner, you will no longer receive updates in your inbox starting in July. So if you’re used to getting a daily digest for Liliputing or other website by email, you may want to investigate other ways to subscribe.

For Liliputing, you can subscribe to our RSS feed using a feed reader, follow us on Facebook or Twitter. Or to continue receiving updates in your inbox, you can use our new subscribe-by-email option. Just enter your email address in the box below and hit subscribe.

By default, you’ll get an email every time a new article is published on Liliputing. But you can change your notification settings to receive daily or weekly digests.

Just visit https://subscribe.wordpress.com/ or https://wordpress.com/following/manage and find Liliputing or any other sites you follow, click the Settings icon, and set your preferences.

Officially FeedBurner’s basic service will continue working indefinitely. So if you subscribe to this site’s RSS feed using the FeedBurner feed, you should continue to receive updates. But Google seems to be putting less and less effort into maintaining the service, so now’s as good a time as any to recommend everyone update their feed readers, not just folks who subscribe to updates by email.

Other features going away in July include FeedBurner’s “Browser Friendly” and “Password Protector” options, as well as settings that helped users optimize and publicize feeds.

