The ECS Liva Q3 Plus is a desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen processor, support for dual displays and Gigabit Ethernet. But it measures just 2.9″ x 2.9″ x 2.1″, making it small enough to hold in the palm of your hand. Heck, you might be able to hold two or three at the same time.

The latest in a line of tiny ECS Liva Q computers from ECS, the Liva W3 Plus is the first to feature an AMD Ryzen chip instead of an Intel processor. Just keep in mind that ECS has opted for a first-gen Ryzen Embedded processor rather than one of AMD’s more recent, more powerful chips.

Smaller than a typical computer mouse, the Liva Q3 Plus can be mounted to the back of a display with a VESA mount, stuffed under your desk, behind your TV, or used for digital signage, kiosk, or point of sales systems.

It will be available with a choice of 15-watt Ryzen Embedded R1505G dual-core or Ryzen Embedded V1605B quad-core chips, the little computer is actively cooled, with a small fan inside the case.

The mini PC supports 4GB to 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. It also has a microSD card reader with support for up to 1TB of removable storage.

Ports include:

  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x mini DisplayPort 1.4
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
  • 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
  • 1 x power (12V/3A)

ECS hasn’t announced a price or release date yet.

