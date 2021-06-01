The Alienware x15 is a high-power gaming laptop available with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H processor and up to 90-watt NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics. But it’s also a fairly compact notebook by gaming PC standards, measuring 14.2″ x 10.9″ x 0.6″ and weighing about 5 pounds.

It’s part of a new Alienware X line of thin gaming laptops that feature next-gen cooling technology as well as the latest Intel and NVIDIA chips.

Dell is also introducing a 17 inch model that’s thicker and heavier, but which packs even more horsepower.

The new Alienware x17 is a 7.1 pound notebook that measures 0.8 inches thick, but it supports up to a 150W NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU and up to an Intel Core i9-11900HK processor.

Dell’s larger laptop also features support for an optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard 3.5mm ultra-low-profile keys with 1.8mm of travel.

Both laptops are available with multiple display options including:

15.6″ or 17.3″ 1920 x 1080 pixels, 165 Hz, 3ms

15.6″ x or 17.3″ 1920 x 1080 pixels, 360 Hz, 1ms, NVIDIA G-Sync

15.6″ 2560 x 1440 pixel, 240 Hz, 2ms, NVIDIA G-Sync

17.3″ UHD pixel, 120 Hz, 4ms

All of the new laptops are powered by 87Wh batteries and come with at least a 240W power adapter (there’s also a 330W adapter for some higher-end versions of the Alienware x17).

Other features include support for DDR4-3200 memory, two M.2 slots for up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and a selection of ports including Thunderbolt, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and USB 3.2 Gen 1.

There are a few extra ports on the 17 inch model including a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port and a Mini DisplayPort. If you want to use a wired Ethernet connection with the smaller Alienware x15, you’ll need to use a USB-C to RJ-45 dongle, but one is included with the laptop.

Dell achieved the new, thinner designs by using new materials including Dell’s new “Element 31” thermal interface made from an “Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound.” Dell says it offers up to a 25-percent improvement for thermal resistance.

There are also four fans inside the chassis, each capable of running at different speeds.

Dell also used a mix of magnesium alloy and aluminum to reduce the thickness of the chassis.

Another new feature? Some models with RTX 3080 graphics will be available with an AlienFX RGB touch pad.

Dell says the new Alienware X laptops will be available starting June 15th, with prices starting at $2000 for the Alienware x15 and $2100 for the Alienware x17.

If that’s too much money for you to spend on a gaming laptop, the company says its Alienware m15 r6 will be available June 18th for $1300 and up, while the Dell G15 Gaming laptop is available the same day with prices starting at $950.

Alienware x15

Alienware x17

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

