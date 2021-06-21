Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
While there are some great deals to be found in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, Amazon isn’t the only game in town. So whether you don’t have a Prime membership, you’re looking to spend your money somewhere else, or maybe score some deals on products that Amazon doesn’t, we’ve got you covered.
Here are some of the day’s best deals from other retailers.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $260 and up – Best Buy
- Lenovo Tab M8 FHD w/Helio P22T/3GB/32GB for $120 – Lenovo (coupon: TABERIFFICSALE)
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab w/Google Assistant for $190 – Lenovo (coupon: TABERIFFICSALE)
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ for $520 and up – Best Buy
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro X w/SQ1/8GB/128GB for $530 – Out Of This World Electronics (via eBay)
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for up to $150 off – Microsoft Store
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen 5 5500U/NVIDIA MX450/8GB/256GB for $570 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 13″ w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo (coupon: BIGIDEA6)
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $749 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkBook Plus 13″ laptop w/10.8″ E Ink cover display, Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Lenovo
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $800 – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $450 and up – Samsung
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i4-10210U/8GB/128GB for $429 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook 11.6′ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $149 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $159 – Walmart
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $169 – Walmart
Storage
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable HDD for $90 – Best Buy
- Synology DiskStation DS220+ NAS for $240 – Newegg
- Synology DiskStation DS920+ 4-bay NAS for $440 – Newegg
Headphones & earbuds
- Google Pixel Buds (1st-gen) for $79 – Walmart
- Google Pixel Buds (2nd-gen) for $129 – B&H
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Sony WF-SP800N true wireless noise-cancelling sport earbuds for $88 – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $90 – B&H (price in cart)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $190 – Walmart
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $78 – B&H
- Sony WH-CB900N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $118 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $248 – B&H
Media Streamers
- TiVo Stream 4K w/Android TV for $29 – Walmart
- Roku Express 4K+ HDR for $29 – Walmart
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR for $39 – Walmart
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR for $69 – Walmart
Smart speakers & displays
- Google Nest Mini for $35 – Google Store
- Google Nest Audio for $75 – Google Store
- Google Nest Hub (2nd-gen) for $80 – Google Store
- Google Nest Hub Max for $200 – Google Store
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential w/Google Assistant for $30 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $40 – Walmart
Charging
Downloads & Streaming
Other
- Save extra 15-percent on 1000+ refurbished items (save up to $150) – eBay (coupon: JULY4SAVINGS)
- Stadia Premiere Edition (Chromecast Ultra + Stadia Controller) for $60 – Google Store
- Logitech C920s Pro HD webcam for $50 – Target
- Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for $144 – Best Buy