Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, and some of the deals listed in our day 1 roundup are no longer available. But you can still score some deep discounts on tablets, smart speakers, wireless networking gear and much, much more today. Just keep in mind that you need an Amazon Prime membership to quality for many of those deals (but you can always sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime).
But Amazon isn’t the only game in town, and some of today’s best deals come from elsewhere. For example, Lenovo has deals on some budget Android tablets. Walmart has some discounted Chromebooks and Roku media streamers. And you can snag extended free trials of Spotify and Paramount+ today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- 18 Amazon Prime Channels for $1/month each for up to 2 months – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Audible Premium Plus for $7/month for the first 4 months – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Kindle Unlimited 4-month subscription free for new subscribers – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription free for new subscribers – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Amazon Kids+ 1-year Family Plan subscription for $20 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Save up to 50-percent on Prime Video rentals or purchases – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Select best-selling Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 & Premiere Elements 2021 for $82 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Gardens of the Moon eBook by Steven Erikson for free – Tor
- 3-month Spotify subscription free for new subscribers – Spotify (or $10 for 3 months for returning subscribers)
- 1-month Paramount+ subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: MOVIES)
Amazon Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $45 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $65 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $80 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $110 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $60 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $70 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $120 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
Other tablets
- Lenovo Tab M8 HD w/Helio A22/2GB/32GB for $100 – Lenovo (coupon: TABERIFFICSALE)
- Lenovo Tab M8 FHD w/Helio P22T/3GB/32GB for $120 – Lenovo (coupon: TABERIFFICSALE)
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10.1″ w/SD439/4GB/64GB for $165 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ for $260 and up – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ for $485 and up – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ for $655 and up – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Apple iPad 10.2″ for $299 and up – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Apple iPad mini w/256GB for $490 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ for $520 and up – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
Laptops
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $670 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- MSI Prestige 14 EVO w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $850 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $899 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6″ AMOLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $930 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Acer Swift 5 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $949 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Apple MacBook Air w/M1/8GB/256GB for $900 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal, price in cart)
- LG Gram 16 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1140 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $149 – Walmart
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $169 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ FHD w/MT8173C/4GB/64GB for $210 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $225 – Lenovo (coupon: BIGIDEA3)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $225 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- HP Chromebook x360 14a convertible w/Pentium Silver N5000/4GB/64GB for $290 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $310 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Asus Chromebook Flip 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/64GB for $390 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13.3″ QLED for $449 and up – Best Buy
Mini PCs
- Acer Chromebox CXI3 w/Celeron 3867U/4GB/32GB for $150 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- GMK NucBox w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB for $176 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- GMK NucBox w/Celeron J4125/8GB/512GB for $216 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- GMK NucBox 2 w/Core i5-8259U/8GB/256GB for $368 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- ASRock DeskMini X300W barebones mini PC w/AMD AM4 socket for $154 – Newegg (coupon: 63FANTECH446)
- ASRock BOX-4300U barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 3 4300U for $336 – Newegg
True wireless earbuds
- Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds for $20 – Lenovo (coupon: TABERIFFICSALE)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds for $32 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds for $50 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 true wireless earbuds for $50 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds for $80 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $85 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $110 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Apple AirPods Pro for $190 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Sony WF-1000XM3/B true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds + $20 gift card for $148 – – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
Wireless headphones
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $38 (Lightning Deal) – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Refurb Sony WH-CH710N over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $50 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Wyze noise cancelling headphones for $53 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Jabra Elite 45 on-ear wireless headphones for $55 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Jabra Elite 85h wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $129 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $78 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Sony WH-XB900N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $118 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Sennheiser HD 450 BT wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $126 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Best Buy
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $229 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $248 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
eReaders
- Kindle for $55 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Kindle Paperwhite for $80 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Kindle Oasis for $185 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Kindle Kids Edition for $65 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
Media streamers
- Roku Express HD for $20 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Tivo Stream 4K w/Android TV for $29 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Roku Express 4K HDR for $30 – Walmart
- Roku Express 4K+ HDR for $39 – Walmart
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR for $39 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Roku Ultra 2020 4K HDR for $69 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube w/hands-free Alexa for $80 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Apple TV 4K for $99 – Walmart
- Roku Streambar 4K sound bar & 4K HDR streamer for $100 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $130 and up – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
Projectors
- Anker Nebula Mars II Pro portable 720p projector for $370 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Anker Nebula Solar portable 1080p projector for $480 (Lightning deal) – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector for $1190 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Optomo CinemaX P2 ultra short throw 4K projector for $2899 ($400 off) – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Echo Auto for $15 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $25 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Google Nest Mini for $35 – Google Store
- Echo (4th-gen) for $60 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Google Nest Audio for $75 – Google Store
- Google Nest Hub (2nd-gen) for $80 – Google Store
- Echo Show 8 (2nd-gen) for $95 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd-gen) for $190 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Facebook Portal 10″ for $99 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Facebook Portal Plus 15.6″ for $179 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Google Nest Hub Max for $200 – Google Store
Networking
- eero 6 mesh WiFi 6 router system (3-pack) for $226 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- eero 6 mesh WiFi 6 3-pack (router + 2 extenders) for $181 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- eero 6 mesh WiFi 6 system router + extender for $129 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- eero 6 mesh WiFi 6 router for $83 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- eero Pro mesh WiFi system 3-pack for $349 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- eero Pro mesh WiFi router + 2 beacons for $191 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 WiFi router for $50 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- D-Link EXO AX1500 WiFi 6 router for $70 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi router for $130 – B&H
- TP-Link Archer AX73 AX5400 dual-band WiFi router for $152 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 mesh WiFi 6 system (3-pack) for $250 – Best Buy (or 2-pack for $199)
Charging
- UGREEN 20W USB-C wall charger for $6 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Anker 25W USB-C wall charger for $13 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Anker Nano 20W USB-C wall charger 2-pack for $20 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Anker Powerhouse 97.2Wh 100W AC/45W USB-C power bank for $110 – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Anker PowerHouse 388.8Wh portable power station for $299 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Other
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow, European w/US power adapter) for $178 – B&H
- Buy a gift card worth $40 or more, get $10 credit – Amazon (Prime Day Deal)
- Best Buy Home Entertainment Flash Sale – Best Buy
- Save extra 15% (up to $150) on 1,300+ refurbished items – eBay