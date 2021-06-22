Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, and some of the deals listed in our day 1 roundup are no longer available. But you can still score some deep discounts on tablets, smart speakers, wireless networking gear and much, much more today. Just keep in mind that you need an Amazon Prime membership to quality for many of those deals (but you can always sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime).

But Amazon isn’t the only game in town, and some of today’s best deals come from elsewhere. For example, Lenovo has deals on some budget Android tablets. Walmart has some discounted Chromebooks and Roku media streamers. And you can snag extended free trials of Spotify and Paramount+ today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Amazon Fire tablets

Other tablets

Laptops

Chromebooks

Mini PCs

True wireless earbuds

Wireless headphones

eReaders

Media streamers

Projectors

Smart Speakers & Displays

Networking

Charging

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

