Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, and some of the deals listed in our day 1 roundup are no longer available. But you can still score some deep discounts on tablets, smart speakers, wireless networking gear and much, much more today. Just keep in mind that you need an Amazon Prime membership to quality for many of those deals (but you can always sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime).

But Amazon isn’t the only game in town, and some of today’s best deals come from elsewhere. For example, Lenovo has deals on some budget Android tablets. Walmart has some discounted Chromebooks and Roku media streamers. And you can snag extended free trials of Spotify and Paramount+ today.

Amazon Prime Video Channels

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $65

Amazon Fire tablets

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10.1″ for $165

Other tablets

Laptops

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ convertible for $3910

Chromebooks

Asus Chromebox CXI3

Mini PCs

Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80

True wireless earbuds

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $229

Wireless headphones

Amazon Kindle Oasis for $185

eReaders

Roku Express 4K+ for $39

Media streamers

Optoma CinemaX P2 Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Projector for $2900

Projectors

Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen)

Smart Speakers & Displays

TP-Link Archer AX73 AX5400 WiFi router for $152

Networking

Anker Powerhouse 97.2Wh power bank for $110

Charging

Other

