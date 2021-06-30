Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Tomorrow may be the first day of July, but that hasn’t stopped Lenovo from kicking off a Black Friday in July sale a day early. But some of the best deals on Lenovo gear at the moment don’t come from the company’s own web store.

For example, Amazon is selling a Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ convertible with an Intel Core i3-10110U processor and a full HD display for $337, and Lenovo’s eBay shop has an 11.6 inch Chromebook Flex 3i with a Celeron N4020 processor for $230.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Streaming Movies & TV

Wireless audio

Other

