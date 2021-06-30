Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Tomorrow may be the first day of July, but that hasn’t stopped Lenovo from kicking off a Black Friday in July sale a day early. But some of the best deals on Lenovo gear at the moment don’t come from the company’s own web store.
For example, Amazon is selling a Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ convertible with an Intel Core i3-10110U processor and a full HD display for $337, and Lenovo’s eBay shop has an 11.6 inch Chromebook Flex 3i with a Celeron N4020 processor for $230.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $230 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ convertible w/Core i3-1011U/4GB/64GB for $337 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 5300U/8GB/256GB for $495 – Lenovo (coupon: SNEAKPEEKDB2)
Streaming Movies & TV
- Paramount+ 1-month subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: MOVIES)
- Anime Month Sale – Microsoft Store
Wireless audio
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $190 – Best Buy
- Refurb Sony WF-XB700/L extra bass true wireless earbuds for $40 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $60 – Samsung (via eBay)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $110 – Samsung (via eBay)
- Refurb Apple AirPods Pro for $160 – Woot
Other
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $60 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ media streamer for $29 – Walmart