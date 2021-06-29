Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming music service that typically costs $10 per month (or $8 per month for Amazon Prime members). But from time to time Amazon offers a bonus or two – recently the company was giving away free 4-month subscriptions to new subscribers, and now Amazon is offering a new bundle deal that lets you get up to 6 months of Disney+ video streaming for free.
New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get 6 months of Disney+ for free when they sign up. But if you’re an existing customers, you qualify for 3 free months of Disney+.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Streaming
- 6-month Disney+ subscription for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers – Amazon (or 3 months for current subscribers)
- 1-month Paramount+ subscription for free – Paramount+ (coupon: MOVIES)
- 3-month Deezer music streaming subscription for free – Deezer
Laptops
- MSI Stealth 15.6″ laptop w/Core i7-1185G7/RTX 2060/16GB/512GB for $1000 after rebate – Newegg (coupon: 93XRH77 + mail-in rebate)
- MSI Prestige 14 EVO laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD for $800 – Woot
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13″ FHD convertible w/Core i3-10110U/4GB/64GB for $340 – Amazon
- Samsung Chromebook Plus v2 convertible w/12.2″ FHD display/Celeron 3965/4GB/32GB for $260 – Woot
Headphones
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $189 – SideDeal
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $260 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
- Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones for $110 – Proximity Store (via eBay)
eBooks
- Top-rated Kindle eBooks for $5 or less
- The Fifth Season (The Broken Earth Book 1) Kindle eBook by N. K. Jemisin for $3 – Amazon
- Wild Seed (The Patternist Series Book 1) Kindle eBook by Octavia Butler for $2 – Amazon
- Bloodchild: And Other Stories Kindle eBook by Octavia Butler for $2 – Amazon
- The Lathe of Heaven Kindle eBook by Ursula K Le Guin for $2 – Amazon
Other
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort III Duo 36W, 2-port USB-C wall charger for $20 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRH66)
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable HDD for $100 – Best Buy
- Steam Summer Sale (PC games) – Steam