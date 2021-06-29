Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming music service that typically costs $10 per month (or $8 per month for Amazon Prime members). But from time to time Amazon offers a bonus or two – recently the company was giving away free 4-month subscriptions to new subscribers, and now Amazon is offering a new bundle deal that lets you get up to 6 months of Disney+ video streaming for free.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get 6 months of Disney+ for free when they sign up. But if you’re an existing customers, you qualify for 3 free months of Disney+.

