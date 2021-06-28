Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
It might not make a lot of sense to upgrade your home network to WiFi 6E at this point, given how few devices are actually compatible with the new standard. But if you’re rocking an old router that’s stuck at WiFi 5 (802.11ac) or below, it’s getting more affordable all the time to make the jump to WiFi 6 (802.11ax) for faster speeds and reduced congestion.
Today’s roundup of deals includes a few WiFi 6 routers priced in the $70 to $90 range, as well as deals on laptops, tablets, smartphones, charging accessories, wireless audio gear and more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 w/MT8183/4GB/64GB/14″ FHD touchscreen for $269 – Best Buy
- Samsuing Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13″ QLED laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9 14″ 4K laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1169 – B&H
Smartphones
- Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone w/SD765G/8GB/128GB for $380 – B&H
- Microsoft Surface Duo w/SD855/6GB for $650 and up – Microsoft Store
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet 2-pack for $196 – Amazon (price with 2 in cart)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet 2-pack for $280 – Amazon (price with 2 in cart)
Networking
- TP-Link Archer AC1900 WiFi router for $60 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRH47)
- TP-Link Archer AX1500 WiFi 6 router for $70 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $90 – Amazon
- Netgear AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $90 – Amazon
Webcams
Wireless audio
- Lenovo XT91 true wireless earbuds for $18 – Newegg
- Anker Soundcore Spirit X wireless earbuds for $19 – Newegg
- Refurb Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds w/extra bass for $40 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $110 – B&H
Charging
- Anker PowerCore 20,100 mAh power bank for $34 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRH52)
Other
- Belkin power strips & surge protectors for up to 30% off – Amazon
- Nintendo Game & Watch Super Mario Bros for $40 – B&H