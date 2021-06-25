Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
GOG is giving away three Shadowrun PC games for free today. You can pick up a pair of refurbished Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for less than half their list price. And there are some nice deals on recent Dell, Lenovo, and Acer laptops.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Acer Swift 3 13.5″ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $710 – Microsoft Store (via eBay)
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 QHD+ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $680 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $700 – Dell
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo (coupon: BIGIDEA6)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $735 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 w/Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U/16GB/1TB for $990 – Lenovo (coupon: CLEAR10)
Games & gaming hardware
- Shadowrun Trilogy (3 PC games) for free – GOG
- Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard (1st-gen) for $57 – Amazon
- Razer DeathAdder v2 wired gaming mouse for $44 – Amazon
- Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse for $38 – Amazon
- Logitech G Pro Hero wired gaming mouse for $50 – Amazon
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $85 – Amazon
Other
- Refurb Samsung tablets for $95 and up – Woot
- Mophie Qi wireless charging stand for $10 – Woot (Prime member deal)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $150 – Amazon