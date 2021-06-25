Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

GOG is giving away three Shadowrun PC games for free today. You can pick up a pair of refurbished Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for less than half their list price. And there are some nice deals on recent Dell, Lenovo, and Acer laptops.

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U for $600

Laptops

Games & gaming hardware

Other

