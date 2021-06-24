Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away two more PC games for free this week: Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo. Amazon, meanwhile, is giving away 7 free PC games to Prime Members, including Batman – The Telltale Series and BFF or Die.

Meanwhile the Steam Summer Sale is live, with discounts on thousand of games beween today and July 8th.

Steam

And you can pick up a UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $65 from AT&T, or score some savings on refurbished headphones, earbuds, and hundreds of other items in eBay’s July 4th sale.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Wireless audio

Other

