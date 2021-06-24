Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two more PC games for free this week: Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo. Amazon, meanwhile, is giving away 7 free PC games to Prime Members, including Batman – The Telltale Series and BFF or Die.
Meanwhile the Steam Summer Sale is live, with discounts on thousand of games beween today and July 8th.
And you can pick up a UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $65 from AT&T, or score some savings on refurbished headphones, earbuds, and hundreds of other items in eBay’s July 4th sale.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Sonic Mania PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Horizon Chase Turbo PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Steam Summer Sale – Steam
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for The Wild Magic eBook bundle – StoryBundle
Wireless audio
- UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $65 – AT&T
- Refurb Jabra Elilte 75t true wireless earbuds for $64 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: JULY4SAVINGS)
- Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless ove-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $128 – Sennheiser (via eBay w/coupon: JULY4SAVINGS)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $182 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: JULY4SAVINGS)
Other
- Save extra 15% on 1200+ refurbished products (max savings: $150) – eBay (coupon: JULY4SAVINGS)
- Save up to 40% on select Samsung chargers – Amazon
- Watson Chroma rechargeable AA NiMH 2500 mAh batteries (8-pack) for $18 – B&H
- Refurb TP-Link Archer AX3000 WiFi router for $70 – B&H