Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Microsoft Surface Duo is a dual-screen Android-powered smartphone/mobile device that sold for $1400 when it launched last fall, despite having somewhat dated specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. But now Microsoft is selling the Surface Duo with 128GB of storage for $650 (or you can pay an extra $50 for a 256GB model).

Meanwhile, if you missed out on picking up a tablet during Prime Day, there are still some almost-as-good deals to be found. Among other deals, you can snag a refurbished Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ for $180.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets, smartphones & eReaders

Laptops

Wireless earbuds

Media Streamers

Smart speakers & displays

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.