The Microsoft Surface Duo is a dual-screen Android-powered smartphone/mobile device that sold for $1400 when it launched last fall, despite having somewhat dated specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. But now Microsoft is selling the Surface Duo with 128GB of storage for $650 (or you can pay an extra $50 for a 256GB model).
Meanwhile, if you missed out on picking up a tablet during Prime Day, there are still some almost-as-good deals to be found. Among other deals, you can snag a refurbished Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ for $180.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets, smartphones & eReaders
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ w/Snapdragon 662/3GB/32GB for $180 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ w/Exynos 9611/4GB/64GB for $280 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 w/SD865+/6GB/128GB for $530 – Microsoft Store (via eBay)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 and up – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet + Type Cover bundle for $550 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen phone for $650 and up – Microsoft Store
- Kobo Clara HD 6″ eReader w/ComfortLight Pro for $95 – Kobo
Laptops
- Lenovo Chromebook 11.6″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $149 – Walmart
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $199 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3″ Win10 laptop w/Snapdragon 8cx/8GB/256GB Verizon 4G LTE for $740 – Microsoft Store (via eBay)
Wireless earbuds
- Klipsch T5 II true wireless earbuds for $79 – Walmart
- JLab Epic Air true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Amazon
- JBL Tune 225TWS true wireless earbuds for $39 – meh
- JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds for $15 – Microsoft Store (via eBay)
Media Streamers
- TiVo Stream 4K with Android TV for $29 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ HDR media streamer for $30 – Walmart
- Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition w/2.1 channel audio, 4K HDR video out for $144 – Amazon
- Apple TV 4K w/32GB for $99 – Walmart
Smart speakers & displays
- Refurb Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $30 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st-gen) for $80 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub smart display (2nd-gen) + Nest Mini smart speaker (2nd-gen) for $89 – Google (via eBay)
Downloads & Streaming
- Adobe Photoshop elements & Premiere Elements 2021 for $80 – Newegg (coupon: 63FANTECH538)
- Save up to 80-percent on select Kindle eBooks – Amazon
Other
- Save up to 30-percent on eero mesh WiFi systems – Amazon
- Synology DiskStation DS420+ 4-bay NAS for $400 – B&H
- Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 6-quart pressure cooker for $59 – Walmart