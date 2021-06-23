Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Microsoft Surface Duo is a dual-screen Android-powered smartphone/mobile device that sold for $1400 when it launched last fall, despite having somewhat dated specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. But now Microsoft is selling the Surface Duo with 128GB of storage for $650 (or you can pay an extra $50 for a 256GB model).

Meanwhile, if you missed out on picking up a tablet during Prime Day, there are still some almost-as-good deals to be found. Among other deals, you can snag a refurbished Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ for $180.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets, smartphones & eReaders

Laptops

Wireless earbuds

Media Streamers

Smart speakers & displays

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

