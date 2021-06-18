Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
You can pick up a refurbished Google Pixel 3 from the Google Store for $249 and up today, but you’re looking for a phone with a little more horsepower, Amazon has the OnePlus 8T for $550 and Woot is selling the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for the same price.
Need some wireless earbuds to go with that phone? You can pick up a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $95 from Woot or spend $80 on a pair of 2nd-gen Echo Buds ahead of Prime Day. That’s $50 off the list price for the noise-cancelling earbuds.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Refurb Google Pixel 3 w/SD845 for $249 and up – Google Store
- TCL 10 Pro w/SD675/6GB/128GB for $300 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE w/SD865/8GB/256GB (4G-only in the US) for $550 – Woot
- OnePlus 8T w/SD865/120Hz display/12GB/256GB for $550 – Amazon
Wireless headphones
- Axloie true wireless earbuds for $9 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: AEA90610)
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd-gen) true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $95 – Woot
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $200 – Amazon (or refurbished for $150)
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot 2-pack for $50 – Amazon (Prime member coupon: PDDOT2PK)
- Amazon Echo 2-pack for $120 – Amazon (Prime member coupon: ECHOPRIME)
- Google Nest Mini for $35 – Google Store
- Google Nest Audio for $75 – Google Store
- Apple HomePod mini for $80 – Simply Mac
Laptops
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo w/Core i71185G7/16GB/512GB for $949 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14″ w/Core i7-1185G7/8GB/256GB for $960 – Lenovo (coupon: YOGA45)
- HP Envy 13t w/Core i5-1135G7/8G/256GB for $750 – HP
Tablets & eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Kindle & Fire devices for $18 and up – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Fire 7 tablet (2017) for $30 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (2019) for $50 – Woot
- Apple iPad Pro 11 (2020) for $750 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) for $950 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) w/M1 processor, 256GB storage for $1099 – Amazon
Charging
- Yootech 10W wireless charging pad for $8 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Rosewill 20,000 mAh power bank for $12 – Newegg
Downloads & Streaming
- Save up to 67% on Loki digital comics – ComiXology
- Marvel Hulk: Incredible Legacy sale – ComiXology
- DC Comics Start of Summer Sale – ComiXology
- Play Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege for free until June 21 – Ubisoft
- Absolute Drift PC game for free – GOG
Other
- Hyper HyperCam HD 1080p webcam for $30 – B&H
- Save 20% when you buy a gift card priced at $50 or higher – Vudu