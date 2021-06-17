Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Is it a coincidence that a day after removing RAVPower’s charging accessories from its online store, Amazon is highlighting a sale by rival Anker? Maybe. I have no idea really, but what I do know is that you can save some money on power banks, wall chargers, and other products today.

Meanwhile, you can score two free PC games from the Epic Games Store this week, and the Steam Next Fest kicks is underway, with hundreds of playable demos available for free.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Charging accessories

PC games

Earbuds

Networking

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.