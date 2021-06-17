Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Is it a coincidence that a day after removing RAVPower’s charging accessories from its online store, Amazon is highlighting a sale by rival Anker? Maybe. I have no idea really, but what I do know is that you can save some money on power banks, wall chargers, and other products today.
Meanwhile, you can score two free PC games from the Epic Games Store this week, and the Steam Next Fest kicks is underway, with hundreds of playable demos available for free.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging accessories
- Anker charging product sale – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5,000 mAh power bank & wall charger for $18 – Amazon
- Anker 10,000 mAh power bank for $20 – Amazon
- Aduro 20,000 mAh power bank for $20 – Woot
- Anker 65W PowerPort III 65W US-C wall charger for $28 – Amazon
PC games
- Steam Next Fest (hundreds of free game demos) – Steam
- Overcooked! 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Hell is Other Demons PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of up to 6 PC games – Humble UK Games Collective Bundle
Earbuds
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $570 and up, get Galaxy Buds Pro free – Samsung
- DQQ true wireless earbuds for $10 – Newegg
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $37 – Newegg
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $90 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds for $99 – Google Store (Normal price, but now available for less than the original Pixel Buds)
Networking
- Netgear Nighthawk AX8 tri-band, 8-stream AX6200 WiFi 6 router for $230 – Woot
- Netgear Orbi Outdoor Satellite WiFi extender for $230 – Woot