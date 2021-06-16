Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon continues to offer pre-Prime Day deals on a number of products including Echo smart speakers and displays, Luna game controllers, and digital media including Prime Video Channels and Kindle eBooks.

Meanwhile B&H is running sales on select Microsoft Surface products including the Surface Go laptop and Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone. And the Google Store is selling the Stadia Premiere bundle for $40 off the list price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Microsoft Surface devices

Amazon devices

Wireless earbuds

Wireless headphones

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.