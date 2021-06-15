Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon will let Prime members sign up for its Luna game streaming service on Prime Day (June 21 – 22) without waiting for an invite. Ahead of Prime Day though, the company is selling the Luna wireless controller to Prime members for $49, which is $21 off the list price.

Meanwhile, you can still snag any of 18 different Amazon Prime Channels for $1 per month for up to 2 months. EBay is running a Father’s day sale, letting you save an extra 15-percent on hundreds of products when you use the coupon DADSGIFT15. And Dell and Lenovo has some nice deals on mid-range laptops (or entry-level premium models.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Media Streamers

Downloads & Streaming

Networking

Accessories

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

