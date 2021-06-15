Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon will let Prime members sign up for its Luna game streaming service on Prime Day (June 21 – 22) without waiting for an invite. Ahead of Prime Day though, the company is selling the Luna wireless controller to Prime members for $49, which is $21 off the list price.
Meanwhile, you can still snag any of 18 different Amazon Prime Channels for $1 per month for up to 2 months. EBay is running a Father’s day sale, letting you save an extra 15-percent on hundreds of products when you use the coupon DADSGIFT15. And Dell and Lenovo has some nice deals on mid-range laptops (or entry-level premium models.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Dell Inspiron 14 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $539 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 QHD+ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $680 – Dell
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/512GB for $670 – Lenovo
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – Dell
Media Streamers
- Roku Streambar sound bar & 4K media streamer for $86 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: DADSGIFT15)
- Roku Express 4K+ media streamer for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $64 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: DADSGIFT15)
Downloads & Streaming
- Amazon Prime Channels subscriptions (Starz, Paramount+, Discovery+ etc) for $1/month each for up to 2 months – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Kindle Unlimited 2-month subscription free from Prime members – Amazon
- 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for free – Amazon
- Build Your Own Bundle PC game sale (Save up to 65-percent) – Humble Store
- GOG Summer Sale (3400+ PC games for up to 90-percent off) – GOG
Networking
- Netgear Nighthawx AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 router for $130 – B&H
- Asus RT-AX3000 WiFi 6 router for $163 – Amazon
Accessories
- Amazon Luna game controller for $49 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Mophie PowerStation 8,000 mAh power bank 3-pack for $19 – meh
Other
- OnePlus 8T w/SD865/12GB/256GB for $550 – B&H
- Amazon Kindle (2019) eReader for $55 – Woot
- Save an extra 15-percent on select purchases of $50 or more (max $200 savings) – eBay (coupon: DADSGIFT15)