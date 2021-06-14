Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Newegg is selling Gigabyte BRIX barebones mini desktop computers with AMD Ryzen 4000U “Renoir” processors for $350 and up.

Amazon Prime members can sign up for Starz, Epix, Showtime, Acorn, Paramount+, Discovery+ or a dozen other Prime Channels for $1 per month for the first two months between now and the end of Amazon Prime Day on June 22nd.

And Amazon is selling its new 2nd-gen Echo Buds true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 (but you’ll need a Prime membership to snag the deal).

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

Amazon Prime Channels ($1/month each for up to 2 months)

Computers

PC accessories

Wireless earbuds

Smart speakers

Smart displays

Tablets

Other

