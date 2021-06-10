Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is giving away Battlefield 4 and Batman – The Telltale Series for free to Prime members. The Epic Games Store, meanwhile, is giving away Control for free to everyone.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Control PC Game for free – Epic Games Store
- Battlefield 4 PC game for free – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Batman – The Telltale Series PC game for free – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Genshin Impact PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks – Storybundle Afofuturism and the Black Fantasitc Bundle
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $599 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/512GB for $680 – Lenovo (coupon: 2021GRADS)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $800 – Dell
Media Streamers
- TiVo 4K Android TV media streamer for $29 – Walmart
- Onn 4K UHD Android TV streaming device for $30 – Walmart
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $39 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $69 – Amazon
Wireless headphones & earbuds
- 1MORE true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRF32)
- Refurb Apple AirPods 2 for $110 – Woot
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $189 – MorningSave
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $260 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
Other
- Refurb Amazon Kindle and Fire devices for $20 and up – Woot
- Tile Mate & Slim (2020) Bluetooth tracker 4-pack for $60 – Daily Steals