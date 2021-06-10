Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is giving away Battlefield 4 and Batman – The Telltale Series for free to Prime members. The Epic Games Store, meanwhile, is giving away Control for free to everyone.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Laptops

Media Streamers

Wireless headphones & earbuds

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

