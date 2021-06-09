Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
GOG is the latest internet game store to run a summer sale. The company says you can save up to 90% on more than 3,400 different titles over the next two days.
And if you’re looking for some reading material, Amazon has a new crop of Kindle eBooks on sale for $5 or less, including the first book in the Expanse series, which is on sale for $3 at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- GOG Summer Sale (save up to 90% on PC games) – GOG
- Save up to 80% on select Kindle eBooks (priced $5 or less)– Amazon
- Leviathan Wakes (The Expanse Book 1) by James S.A. Corey for $3 – Amazon
- Audible Premium Plus for $7/month for the first four months – Amazon
Computers
- GMK NucBox 2 mini PC w/Core i5-8259U/8GB/256GB for $397 – GeekBuying
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14 convertible w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8GB/256GB for $529 – Walmart
- HP Chromebook 14 w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $199 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- JVC-U-L83R noise-cancelling earbuds for $24 – meh
- TREBLAB HD7 12W Bluetooth speaker for $43 – Amazon (clip coupon)