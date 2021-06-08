Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is offering a free 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime members who have not previously subscribed. If you’re not a Prime member you can still get 3 months for free and not have to pay for Prime.
Meanwhile, Woot is selling Microsoft’s dual-screen smartphone for its lowest price to date, you can save some money on Samsung Galaxy Buds+ or Buds Pro true wireless earbuds, and Razer’s Kishi game controller for smartphones is on sale for 31% off.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones, tablets, laptops & eReaders
- Save 30-percent when you buy any 2 Fire HD 8 or Fire HD 10 Kids tablets – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Duo for $550 and up – Woot
- Asus Chromebook C536 15.6″ w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/128GB for $439 – Best Buy
- Save 10-percent on most Kobo eReaders – Kobo (coupon: PERKOPOLIS)
Networking
- Amazon eero 6 + 2 extenders for $181 – Amazon (Prime Exlusive)
- Amazon eero 6 mesh WiFi 6 router 3-pack for $226 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Wireless audio
- JLab Go Air true wireless earbuds for $17 – Amazon
- TaoTronics Sounderliberty 97 true wireless earbuds for $37 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Refurb Sony WF-XB700/L true wireless earbuds for $40 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $100 – Microsoft
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise cancelling headphones for $140 – Woot
Charging
- Rosewill 10,000 mAh slim power bank for $10 – Newegg
- Rosewill 20,000 mAh power bank for $15 – Newegg
- Rosewill 30,000 mAh power bank for $20 – Newegg
Other
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription free for Prime members – Amazon (3 months free for non-Prime members)
- Razer Kishi mobile game controller for $55 – Amazon
- Spend $10 on purchases from small business Amazon stores, get $10 Amazon credit – Amazon