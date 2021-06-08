Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon is offering a free 4-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for Prime members who have not previously subscribed. If you’re not a Prime member you can still get 3 months for free and not have to pay for Prime.

Meanwhile, Woot is selling Microsoft’s dual-screen smartphone for its lowest price to date, you can save some money on Samsung Galaxy Buds+ or Buds Pro true wireless earbuds, and Razer’s Kishi game controller for smartphones is on sale for 31% off.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

