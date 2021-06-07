Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day (which is scheduled for June 21 and 22), Amazon is offering deep discounts on its eero 6 mesh Wifi routers, along with other first-party devices, although you’ll need to be a Prime member to score some of the best deals.

But if you’re looking for a single router rather than a mesh system, B&H has you covered with a Netgear Nighthawk AX4 WiFi 6 router on sale for $80 today only.

Meanwhile, you can save some money on laptops, mini-desktops, media streamers, smart displays, and wireless earbuds and headphones today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers

Networking

Media Streamers

Smart displays

Wireless audio

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.