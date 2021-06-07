Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day (which is scheduled for June 21 and 22), Amazon is offering deep discounts on its eero 6 mesh Wifi routers, along with other first-party devices, although you’ll need to be a Prime member to score some of the best deals.
But if you’re looking for a single router rather than a mesh system, B&H has you covered with a Netgear Nighthawk AX4 WiFi 6 router on sale for $80 today only.
Meanwhile, you can save some money on laptops, mini-desktops, media streamers, smart displays, and wireless earbuds and headphones today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- BMAX mini PC w/Core i3-5005U/8GB/128GB for $209 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MSI Modern 14 laptop w/Core i3-10110U/8G/128GB for $370 – Best Buy
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/8G/256GB for $580 – Newegg
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12G/512GB for $800 – Best Buy (or Core i7 for $900)
- Acer Swift 3 13.5: laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8G/512GB for $849 – Microsoft Store
- HP Envy 13 laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256G for $849 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1160G7/16G/512GB for $1252 – Newegg
Networking
- Amazon eero 6 WiFi router for $83 – Amazon
- Amazon eero 6 + extender for $129 – Amazon
- eero 6 mesh WiFi router + 2 extenders for $181 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- eero 6 mesh WiFi router (3-pack) for $226 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi router for $80 – B&H
- TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $90 – Amazon
- Refurb Linksys Velop AC1300 mesh Wifi routers for $39 and up – VooduBlu (via eBay)
Media Streamers
- Roku Express 4K+ (2021) media streamer w/voice remote for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra (2020) media streamer for $69 – Amazon
- 2 Chromecasts with Google TV + 6-month Netflix subscription for $130 – Google Store
Smart displays
- Facebook Portal 10″ smart display w/Alexa for $99 – Facebook (or Amazon)
- Facebook Portal TV for $99 – Facebook (or Amazon)
Wireless audio
- Bluedio Hi true wireless earbuds for $9 – Bluedio (via eBay)
- TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $50 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $100 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $249 – Amazon (or refurb for $214 from Bose/eBay)
Other
- Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen Android phone for $742 – Microsoft Store
- Save 30-percent on select XP-Pen graphics tablets – Amazon
- APC UPS 1500VA Sine Wave UPS battery backup/UPS for $170 – Amazon
- QNAP TS-251D 2-bay NAS for $269 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRE26)