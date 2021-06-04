Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The TiVo Stream 4K is a tiny Android TV box designed to hang from the HDMI port on your TV. Like all Android TV devices, it allows you to stream content from sources like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube, HBO, and Apple T+. But it also has a custom user interface designed to focus on content rather than channels.
Originally launched in 2020 with a list price of $70 and a sale price of $50, the TiVo Stream 4K is currently on sale for less than $30 from multiple stores including Walmart and TiVo.
While there’s a good chance that this is a sign that TiVo is clearing out inventory to make room for a new model (or an exit from this space), that’s still a pretty great price for a 4K Android TV device. Dave Zatz also discovered you can knock a few bucks off the price at TiVo.com if you use the coupon: TIVO15.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers
- TiVo Stream 4K Android TV media streamer for $25 – TiVo (coupon: TIVO15)
- TiVo Stream 4K Android TV media streamer for $29 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo (4th-gen) for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st-gen) for $50 – Amazon
Mini PCs
- GMK NucBox 2.4″ mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GB for $173 – Amazon
- MINISFORUM U820 mini PC w/Core i5-8259U/16GB/256GB for $484 – Amazon
- MINISFORUM mini PC w/Ryzen 7 3750H/16GB/256GB for $578 – Amazon
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G w/SD888/8GB/128GB for $749 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Asus ZenFone 8 Flip w/SD888/8GB/256GB (GSM only) for $719 – Newegg
- Nokia 8.3 5G w/SD765G/8GB/128GB for $400 – Best Buy
Other
- Onyx BOOX eReader sale (save 5% when you checkout with PayPal – BOOX
- Audible audiobook subscription for $7/month for the first 4 months – Amazon
- MOKiN 7-in-1 USB-C dock w/dual HDMI ports for $32 – Amazon
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $50 – Lenovo (coupon: MXMASTER50)