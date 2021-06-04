Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The TiVo Stream 4K is a tiny Android TV box designed to hang from the HDMI port on your TV. Like all Android TV devices, it allows you to stream content from sources like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube, HBO, and Apple T+. But it also has a custom user interface designed to focus on content rather than channels.

Originally launched in 2020 with a list price of $70 and a sale price of $50, the TiVo Stream 4K is currently on sale for less than $30 from multiple stores including Walmart and TiVo.

While there’s a good chance that this is a sign that TiVo is clearing out inventory to make room for a new model (or an exit from this space), that’s still a pretty great price for a 4K Android TV device. Dave Zatz also discovered you can knock a few bucks off the price at TiVo.com if you use the coupon: TIVO15.

