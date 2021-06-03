Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
B&H is running a sale on Lenovo IdeaCentra Mini 5 desktop computers with 10th-gen Intel Core processors. Amazon’s pre-Prime Day deals continue. And the Epic Games Store is giving away Frostpunk for free this week.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5 compact desktop PC w/Core i5-10400/8GB/512GB for $600 – B&H
- Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5 w/Core i7-10700T/16GB/512GB for $779 – B&H
eBooks
- Two Kindle eBooks free for Prime members (or $2 each for anyone else) – Amazon
- Save 20-percent on select Kindle eBooks – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Name your price for a bundle of queer-themed eBooks – StoryBundle 2021 Pride Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Power Rangers digital comics – Humble Bundle
- 4-month Audible membership for $7/month (53% off) – Amazon (Prime members only)
Downloads & Streaming
- Amazon Kids+ 3-month family plan subscription for $1 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Frostpunk PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Battlefield 4 PC game for free – Amazon (Prime members only)
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds for $60 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRD72)
- Google Pixel Buds for $90 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000CM4 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $200 – Amazon
- Bose Noise cancelling Headphones 700 for $249 – meh