Amazon has announced that its annual Prime Day sale will take place on June 21 and 22 this year, with discounts on 2 million products across many different categories.
But some deals are already live for folks with an Amazon Prime membership. Subscribers can score a free copy of Battlefield 4, save money on a Fire TV Edition smart TV, get 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and/or Wondery+ for ad-free premium podcasts, and save more than 50% on the first four months of a subscription to Amazon’s Audible audiobook service.
The best deal so far though? Buy an Amazon Gift Card worth $40 or more and you’ll get $10 in credit. If you were going to buy $50 worth of stuff from Amazon at some point anyway, it’s basically free money.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
- Buy a $40 or more gift card, get $10 credit – Amazon (Prime members only w/coupon: GIFTFORPD21)
- Battlefield 4 PC game for free – Amazon (Prime members only )
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription for free – Amazon (Prime members, new subscribers only)
- 4-months of Wondery+ ad-free premium podcasts for free – Amazon (Prime members only)
- 4-month Audible membership for $7/month (53% off) – Amazon (Prime members only)
- Save up to 41% on select Amazon Fire TV Edition smart TVs – Amazon
PCs, smartphones & eReaders
- Chuwi CoreBox mini PC w/Core i5-5257U/8GB/256GB for $299 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 3 XL for $180 and up – B&H
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (2019) for $50 – Woot
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 500GB portable SSD for $85 – Amazon
- Toshiba Canvio Advanced 4TB portable HDD for $89 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRD62)
- Glyph 2TB USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C external SSD (2 x 1TB) for $350 – B&H
Other
- TiVo Stream 4K Android TV media streamer for $29 – Walmart
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $60 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey PowerTitan 288Wh power station for $210 – Aukey (coupon: AUKEYPLUS)