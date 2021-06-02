Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Amazon has announced that its annual Prime Day sale will take place on June 21 and 22 this year, with discounts on 2 million products across many different categories.

But some deals are already live for folks with an Amazon Prime membership. Subscribers can score a free copy of Battlefield 4, save money on a Fire TV Edition smart TV, get 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and/or Wondery+ for ad-free premium podcasts, and save more than 50% on the first four months of a subscription to Amazon’s Audible audiobook service.

The best deal so far though? Buy an Amazon Gift Card worth $40 or more and you’ll get $10 in credit. If you were going to buy $50 worth of stuff from Amazon at some point anyway, it’s basically free money.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Amazon Prime Day early deals

PCs, smartphones & eReaders

Storage

Other

