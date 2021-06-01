Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is running a sale on Amazon Basics-branded USB cables, chargers and adapters as well as a few Thunderbolt docking stations. Best Buy is selling a 4K USB webcam for $90. And you can also save money today if you’re shopping for a WiFi 6 router, a set of wireless earbuds, portable storage, and much more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n mini PC w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/512GB for $460 – Newegg
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus w/128GB w/Alexa smart dock for $200 – Newegg
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab 10.1″ w/64GB for $165 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) w/32GB for $120 – B&H
Laptops
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $730 – Dell
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – HP
- Lenovo Legion 5 15.6″ 120 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7-4800H/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $769 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $900 – HP
Routers
- Asus RT-AX3000 WiFi 6 router for $154 – Newegg (coupon: 67WTGCL367)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX6 AX5200 WiFi router for $180 – Woot
- Netgear Nighthawk AX8 AX6200 WiFi 6 router for $230 – Woot
Audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $90 – Amazon
- Refurb Anker Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds for $21 – Newegg (coupon: 93XRD78)
- Refurb Apple AirPods for $95 – Woot
- Refurb Apple AirPods Pro for $155 – Woot
Docks & chargers
- Amazon Basics USB/Thunderbolt accessories for up to 33-percent off – Amazon
- Amazon Basics Thunderbolt 3 10-in-1 dock for $170 – Amazon
- Amazon Basics Thunderbolt 3 11-in-1 dock for $161 – Amazon
Storage
- Seagate Expansion 4TB portable HDD for $90 – B&H
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable HDD for $100 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Extreme portable SSD (1050MB/s) for $160 – Amazon
Other
- MEE Audio 4K USB webcam for $90 – Best Buy
- Logitech M575 wireless trackball mouse for $41 – Target
- Tell Me Why PC game for free – Microsoft Store (or Steam)