The next compact computer from Chinese PC maker Beelink will be a mini PC with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Beelink hasn’t announced the price or release date for the new Beelink GTI11 yet, but a preview page for an upcoming Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign gives us an idea of what to expect.

In addition to an 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-U processor featuring a GPU with 80 execution units, the system features:

  • PCIe 4.0 solid state storage with theoretical top read/write speeds up to 5,000MB/s and 4,400 MB/s respectively
  • 2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports
  • WiFi 6

Images of the Beelink GTI11 also appear to show a fingerprint sensor on top of the case, dual microphones on the front for use with voice assistant or communications software, and a headset jack, two USB Type-A ports, and a USB-C port.

While Beelink hasn’t shown a picture of the back yet, the system looks virtually identical to an earlier Beelink GTI series mini PC with an Intel Core i5-8259U processor, so it seems likely that it’ll have a similar selection of ports (including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0 and USB 2.,0 ports.

More details should be available closer to launch.

via AndroidPC.es

