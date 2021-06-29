The Asus ZenFone 8 is a smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and a 5.92 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel display, which is what passes for a relatively small screen these days. It’s also an AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

First launched for the European market in May, the Asus ZenFone 8 is now available for purchase from the Asus Store in the US with prices starting at $600.

The starting price is for a model with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. If you need more storage space you can pay an extra $100 for a 256GB model.

Both phones feature dual rear cameras (64MP primary + 16MP wide-angle), a 12MP front-facing camera, dual SIM card slots, 4,000 mAh batteries, and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistances.

The phones have USB 2.0 Type-C ports, 3.5mm audio jacks, an in-display fingerprint sensor, support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and support for AT&T and T-Mobile’s 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks.

One thing the phones don’t have is a microSD card reader. And another is the flip-around camera that’s included on the larger, pricier Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, which uses the same camera system for selfies as it does for standard shots. But Asus does not currently have any plans to bring the ZenFone 8 Flip to North America.

via xda-developers and The Verge

