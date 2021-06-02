The Asus Fanless Chromebox is a small computer that measures about 8.1″ x 5.8″ x 1.3″ and, as the name suggests, it’s a fanless computer that runs Google’s Chrome operating system.

First announced in January, the FanlessTech noticed that the Asus Fanless Chromebox is now available for purchase for around $399 and up. While that makes it a little pricier than some Chrome OS devices, this model is also a little more powerful than most, thanks to its 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processor options.

The little Chrome OS computer features an aluminum body with fins on top to help dissipate heat, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and a range of ports including two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a microSD card reader, headset jack, and a mix of USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 3.2 Type-C, and USB 2.0 ports.

Asus offers configurations with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of DDR-3200 RAM, and 512GB NVMe storage, but you’ll have to pay more for top-tier specs. Here are some of the options available at the moment:

The computer has two SODIMM slots for memory and an M.2 slot for storage, so you might also be able to save a bit of money by picking up an entry-level model and upgrading everything but the CPU on your own.

