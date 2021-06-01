The ASRock Mars 5000U is a computer that stuffs the guts of a pretty good laptop into a desktop PC chassis that measures 7.6″ x 5.9″ x 1″.

Powered by a 15-watt AMD Ryzen 5000U processor, the Mars 5000U supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and has room for a PCIe NVMe SSD and a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

Unveiled at Computex 2021, the new computer is basically a modest upgrade over last year’s Mars 4000U, with similar specs and design, but support for AMD’s newer, faster processors.

Like its predecessor, the new ASRock Mars 5000U has plenty of ports packed into a computer with a volume of just 0.7 liters:

1 x HDMI

1 x VGA

1 x Headset

1 x Microphone

1 x SD Card Reade

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (Front)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (2 x Front, 2 x Rear)

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (Front)

Under the hood, the system has an Intel AX200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, a 2.5 inch SATA drive bay with support for 7mm or 9.5mm drives, and an M.2 slot for PCIe Gen3 x4 or SATA storage.

It’s an actively cooled computer featuring a “proprietary fan + heatsink,” and

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

